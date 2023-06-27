3 Reasons Why Your PAN-Aadhaar Linking Might Fail, Check Details Here

The income tax department has warned PAN card holders that these reasons can disappoint them while linking Aadhaar with PAN. By paying a fine of 1,000 rupees, you can link your Aadhaar and your Permanent Account Number (PAN) by June 30, 2023. Consequently, people only have four days now to finish the linking process.
To ensure seamless linking of PAN and Aadhaar, in case of any demographic mismatch, the department has provided biometric-based authentication which can be accessed at dedicated centres of PAN Service Providers (Protean & UTIITSL).
PAN-Aadhaar linking: Reasons
While linking PAN with Aadhaar, demographic mismatch may show up for any of the following reasons:
• Gender
PAN-Aadhaar linking: Websites
For more details, "please check the website of service providers for more information," the income tax division tweeted.
• www/onlineservices.nsdl.com/paam/endUserRegisterContact.html
• UTIITSL at: https://www.pan.utiitsl.com
• UIDAI website at: https://ssup.uidai.gov.in/web/guest/update (for updates).
• Post the demographic mismatch is sorted, users can try linking PAN-Aadhaar at the e-filing portal:
https://eportal.incometax.gov.in/iec/foservices/#/pre-login/bl-link-aadhaar, the Income Tax department added.
PAN-Aadhaar linking: Linking Procedure
• Visit the official sites of the Income Tax Department of India at eportal.incometax.gov.in or incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in
• Register yourself if not done as of now.
• Your PAN card or Aadhaar number will be done as your client ID.
• To access the portal, use your user ID, password, and birth date.
• Your screen will display a pop-up message announcing the PAN-Aadhaar link.
• Open the "Quick Links" section on the left side of the homepage if the notification does not appear.
• On the homepage, select the "Link Aadhaar" option.
• Enter your name, your Aadhaar number, and your PAN number, as shown on your Aadhaar card.
• If applicable, mark the box labelled "I have only year of birth on my Aadhaar card."
• To confirm, type the Captcha code that appears on your screen.
• When the details entered by you match your information in PAN and Aadhaar records, you will get a confirmation alert in regards to the successful link of your Aadhaar and PAN card.
• That will end the process of linking your Aadhaar card with your PAN.