Home / India News / 3 Reasons Why Your PAN-Aadhaar Linking Might Fail, Check Details Here

3 Reasons Why Your PAN-Aadhaar Linking Might Fail, Check Details Here

By paying a fine of 1,000 rupees, you can do PAN-Aadhaar linking by June 30, 2023. The income tax department alerts of demographic mismatch while linking

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 Reasons Why Your PAN Aadhaar Linking Might Fail

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 4:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The income tax department has warned PAN card holders that these reasons can disappoint them while linking Aadhaar with PAN. By paying a fine of 1,000 rupees, you can link your Aadhaar and your Permanent Account Number (PAN) by June 30, 2023. Consequently, people only have four days now to finish the linking process.
To ensure seamless linking of PAN and Aadhaar, in case of any demographic mismatch, the department has provided biometric-based authentication which can be accessed at dedicated centres of PAN Service Providers (Protean & UTIITSL).   


PAN-Aadhaar linking: Reasons
While linking PAN with Aadhaar, demographic mismatch may show up for any of the following reasons:


• Name
• Date of Birth

• Gender

PAN-Aadhaar linking: Websites

For more details, "please check the website of service providers for more information," the income tax division tweeted.
    • www/onlineservices.nsdl.com/paam/endUserRegisterContact.html
      
    • UTIITSL at: https://www.pan.utiitsl.com
      
    • UIDAI website at: https://ssup.uidai.gov.in/web/guest/update (for updates).
      
    • Post the demographic mismatch is sorted, users can try linking PAN-Aadhaar at the e-filing portal: 
      
https://eportal.incometax.gov.in/iec/foservices/#/pre-login/bl-link-aadhaar, the Income Tax department added. 


PAN-Aadhaar linking: Linking Procedure
    • Visit the official sites of the Income Tax Department of India at eportal.incometax.gov.in or incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

    • Register yourself if not done as of now.
    • Your PAN card or Aadhaar number will be done as your client ID.
    • To access the portal, use your user ID, password, and birth date.
    • Your screen will display a pop-up message announcing the PAN-Aadhaar link.
    • Open the "Quick Links" section on the left side of the homepage if the notification does not appear.
    • On the homepage, select the "Link Aadhaar" option.
    • Enter your name, your Aadhaar number, and your PAN number, as shown on your Aadhaar card.
    • If applicable, mark the box labelled "I have only year of birth on my Aadhaar card."
    • To confirm, type the Captcha code that appears on your screen.
    • When the details entered by you match your information in PAN and Aadhaar records, you will get a confirmation alert in regards to the successful link of your Aadhaar and PAN card.
    • That will end the process of linking your Aadhaar card with your PAN.

Also Read

PAN-Aadhaar link status: Are your cards already linked? Learn how to check

Pan-Aadhaar link online: What happens if cards are not linked by March 31?

PAN-Aadhaar Link: A step by step guide to link two cards before deadline

PAN-Aadhaar link: Last date to link these two cards extended to June 30

Link PAN-Aadhaar to avoid restrictions on NPS A/C: Step-by-step guide here

Meta launches parental supervision tools to tackle impact on mental health

Police seizes Rs 5.50 lakh worth fake Indian currency in Delhi, arrests 2

Mandi-Kullu highway opened in Himachal Pradesh; Tourists' woes continue

CAG to conduct audit into 'irregularities' in Delhi CM residence renovation

Court to pass order on cognisance of charge sheet against Brij Bhushan

Topics :Aadhaar card link to Pan cardPan cardgovernment of India

First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 4:07 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story