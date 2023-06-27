3 Reasons Why Your PAN-Aadhaar Linking Might Fail, Check Details Here

To ensure seamless linking of PAN and Aadhaar, in case of any demographic mismatch, the department has provided biometric-based authentication which can be accessed at dedicated centres of PAN Service Providers (Protean & UTIITSL).

The income tax department has warned PAN card holders that these reasons can disappoint them while linking Aadhaar with PAN. By paying a fine of 1,000 rupees, you can link your Aadhaar and your Permanent Account Number (PAN) by June 30, 2023. Consequently, people only have four days now to finish the linking process.