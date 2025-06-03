5 workers sustain burn injuries in mishap at SAIL's Bokaro Steel plant

At least five workers sustained burn injuries in a mishap at the Steel Authority of India Limited's (SAIL) Bokaro Steel Plant, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at the Steel Melting Shop-2 (SMS-2) of Bokaro Steel plant where a spillage of hot metal from a ladle took place.

"As per normal practice, water was sprayed to cool the spill, which resulted in the generation of a large volume of steam. All five workers came into contact with the steam and suffered burn injuries. They were rushed to Bokaro General Hospital where medical treatment was provided to them," the spokesperson told PTI.