6,046 cyber criminals arrested with help of 'Pratibimb' module: Govt

The 'Pratibimb' module, launched by the Union Home Ministry's Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), which tracks the locations of criminals, has led to the arrest of 6,046 accused, 17,185 linkages, and 36,296 cyber investigation assistance requests, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

In response to a question, Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said a coordination platform for Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), called 'Samanvaya', has been launched for cybercrime data sharing and analytics. ALSO READ: Cyber fraud cases in India surged 4-fold in FY24, causing $20 mn in losses

It provides analytics based on interstate linkages of crimes and criminals involved in cybercrime complaints across various States/UTs, he said.

"The module 'Pratibimb' maps the locations of criminals and crime infrastructure on a map to give visibility to jurisdictional officers. The module also facilitates the seeking and receiving of techno-legal assistance by Law Enforcement Agencies from I4C and other SMEs. It has led to the arrest of 6,046 accused, 17,185 linkages, and 36,296 cyber investigation assistance requests," the Minister said.

The Ministry has set up I4C as an attached office to deal with all types of cybercrimes in the country in a coordinated and comprehensive manner, he added.

"The state-of-the-art 'National Cyber Forensic Laboratory (Investigation)' has been established as part of the I4C in New Delhi to provide early-stage cyber forensic assistance to Investigating Officers (IOs) of State/UT Police. So far, the National Cyber Forensics Laboratory (Investigation) has provided its services to State/UT LEAs in around 11,835 cases pertaining to cybercrimes," he said.