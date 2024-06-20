A fine of Rs 1.2L per student at IIT-Bombay for 'derogatory' Ramayana play

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-Bombay) has fined participants of the play Raahovan Rs 1.2 lakh per student during its annual performing arts festival. The play, loosely inspired by the Indian epic Ramayana, faced severe criticism on social media for allegedly disrespecting Hindu culture and the revered figure of Lord Ram.

In addition to the fine, which approximates a semester's fees at the institution, graduating students involved in the production will not be honoured in the Gymkhana awards. Further disciplinary measures include a Rs 40,000 fine and hostel bans for junior participants.

Staged on March 31 by students across various departments, videos of 'Raahovan' circulated widely, highlighting contentious scenes, including one where spectators hooted over a conversation between the students who played Sita and Lakshman.

Accusations labelled the play as derogatory towards its central characters and a mockery of Hindu religious sentiments, prompting IIT Bombay to form a disciplinary committee. Following deliberations involving the implicated students, the committee enforced fines and sanctions.

Supporters of the play argued it offered a feminist perspective on tribal societies and enjoyed a positive reception among audiences.

Meanwhile, IIT-Bombay has refrained from commenting on the disciplinary actions taken against the students.

Earlier in April, Indian hackers reportedly targeted Pondicherry University's website in protest against a similar play that allegedly insulted Ramayana and Lord Ram, disrupting the site's service in a suspected distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack. The group also threatened further actions, including removing the university's Wikipedia page.