Home / India News / A fine of Rs 1.2L per student at IIT-Bombay for 'derogatory' Ramayana play

A fine of Rs 1.2L per student at IIT-Bombay for 'derogatory' Ramayana play

On March 31, students from diverse departments at IIT-Bombay staged 'Raahovan,' videos of which circulated extensively on social media, sparking widespread backlash

IIT Bombay
IIT Bombay (Source/Wikipedia)
Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 12:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-Bombay) has fined participants of the play Raahovan Rs 1.2 lakh per student during its annual performing arts festival. The play, loosely inspired by the Indian epic Ramayana, faced severe criticism on social media for allegedly disrespecting Hindu culture and the revered figure of Lord Ram.

In addition to the fine, which approximates a semester's fees at the institution, graduating students involved in the production will not be honoured in the Gymkhana awards. Further disciplinary measures include a Rs 40,000 fine and hostel bans for junior participants.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Staged on March 31 by students across various departments, videos of 'Raahovan' circulated widely, highlighting contentious scenes, including one where spectators hooted over a conversation between the students who played Sita and Lakshman.

Accusations labelled the play as derogatory towards its central characters and a mockery of Hindu religious sentiments, prompting IIT Bombay to form a disciplinary committee. Following deliberations involving the implicated students, the committee enforced fines and sanctions.

Supporters of the play argued it offered a feminist perspective on tribal societies and enjoyed a positive reception among audiences.

Meanwhile, IIT-Bombay has refrained from commenting on the disciplinary actions taken against the students.

Earlier in April, Indian hackers reportedly targeted Pondicherry University's website in protest against a similar play that allegedly insulted Ramayana and Lord Ram, disrupting the site's service in a suspected distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack. The group also threatened further actions, including removing the university's Wikipedia page.

Also Read

'India our 911 call', says former Maldives minister amid row. Top points

Ram Mandir opening ceremony: Here's a list of prominent people invited

Govt needs to expand reach of Indian epics like Ramayana

Congress leader criticises party's decision to skip Ram temple ceremony

Ram Mandir Highlights: Ram Lalla darshan for general public from Jan 23

SC notice to govt, NTA on pleas for cancelling NEET-UG, seeks response

Union Minister fails to write 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' slogan. WATCH

IMD weather today 2024: Light rain in Delhi-NCR; heatwave red alert for UP

68 Indians among over 900 Hajj pilgrims dead in Mecca amid intense heat

UGC NET 2024 Exam LIVE updates: UGC-NET exam cancelled amid row over NEET-UG, Congress slams Centre

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :IIT BombayRamayanaBS Web ReportsFine

First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 12:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story