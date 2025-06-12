Plane crash in Ahmedabad: A list of major fatal air accidents in India

The Air India plane crash near Ahmedabad, with 242 onboard, on June 12 has once again raised serious concerns about aviation safety in India. The tragic incident adds to a long list of deadly air disasters the country has witnessed over the years. From mid-air collisions to crashes on table-top runways, several such accidents have resulted in heavy loss of life and exposed critical safety lapses. Here’s a look at some of the deadliest plane crashes in India’s aviation history.

1. Ahmedabad Air India Crash (June 12, 2025)

An Air India flight bound for London crashed shortly after takeoff near Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, coming down in the residential area of Meghani. The plane, carrying 242 onboard, burst into flames moments later.

The 1996 Charkhi Dadri mid-air collision remains one of the deadliest mid-air collisions in India's aviation history, claiming 349 lives. On November 12, 1996, Saudi Arabian Airlines Flight 763, a Boeing 747 from Delhi to Dhahran, and Kazakhstan Airlines Flight 1907, an Ilyushin Il-76 approaching Delhi from Chimkent, collided over the village of Charkhi Dadri, about 100 kilometres west of Delhi. Both aircraft were operating under the control of Delhi air traffic, with the Saudi flight cleared to climb to 14,000 ft and the Kazakh flight instructed to descend to 15,000 ft.

The investigation, led by Justice RC Lahoti, found that the Kazakh crew descended below their assigned altitude, reaching 14,000 ft, which led to the collision. Contributing factors included poor English language proficiency among the Kazakh pilots, reliance on a radio operator for communication, and inadequate crew resource management. The Kazakh aircraft’s tail clipped the Saudi jet’s wing, causing both planes to break apart and crash, with no survivors. 3. Air India Express Flight 1344 (August 7, 2020) Air India Express Flight 1344 crashed on August 7, 2020, while attempting to land at Kozhikode International Airport amid heavy rain. The Boeing 737, operating as a repatriation flight under the Vande Bharat Mission, overshot the table-top runway, fell down a 110-ft embankment, and broke into multiple pieces. Of the 190 people on board, 21 — including both pilots — lost their lives, and over 75 suffered serious injuries. The investigation cited pilot error, unstable approach, and adverse weather as primary causes, with the captain landing beyond the safe touchdown zone despite calls for a go-around

4. Air India Express Flight 812 (May 22, 2010) Air India Express Flight 812, a Boeing 737-800 from Dubai to Mangalore, crashed on May 22, 2010, during landing at Mangalore International Airport. The aircraft overshot the table-top runway after an unstabilised approach, despite repeated “go-around” calls from the first officer. The plane plunged down a hillside and burst into flames, killing 158 of the 166 people on board — making it one of India’s deadliest air disasters and the first fatal accident for Air India Express. 5. Alliance Air Flight 7412 (July 17, 2000) Alliance Air Flight 7412 crashed on July 17, 2000, while approaching Patna airport. The Boeing 737-2A8 nose-dived into a residential area, killing 60 people, including five on the ground. The accident was caused by pilot error: the crew failed to follow standard operating procedure, kept engines at idle, and attempted a go-around after a stall warning instead of executing stall recovery. The aircraft stalled, lost altitude, and crashed, destroying two houses. Only a few passengers seated at the rear survived. The crash highlighted serious lapses in crew coordination and adherence to procedures.