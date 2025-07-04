Home / India News / Families allege coercion over financial disclosures, Air India denies claim

Families allege coercion over financial disclosures, Air India denies claim

Families of AI171 crash victims allege Air India coerced them into signing financial disclosure forms for interim compensation; airline denies claim, says process ensures rightful payout

air india plane crash
Air India Flight AI171 crashed shortly after departing from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12. (Image/ Bloomberg)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 12:14 PM IST
Air India has denied claims that it coerced families of the June 12 Flight AI171 crash victims into prematurely signing legal documents related to compensation. The airline labelled the accusations as “unsubstantiated and inaccurate”.
 
The controversy arose after bereaved families accused the airline of pressuring them during the compensation process. In its defence, Air India clarified that the forms circulated among next of kin were solely for the purpose of verifying familial relationships, to ensure that interim payments reached the appropriate recipients. 
 
"In order to facilitate payments, Air India has sought basic information to establish family relationships to ensure that the advance payments are received by those entitled to them. Whilst the questionnaire does ask family members to indicate with a 'yes' or 'no' as to whether they are 'financially dependent' on the deceased, Air India believes this is an entirely fair and necessary question in order for us to process payments to those most in need of assistance," the airline said in its official statement.   
 
  Air India said that families were sent communications informing them that the questionnaire is also available over e-mail, in the event families do not wish to make a visit to the Centre. "In addition to being able to ask questions of the Air India staff at the Centre, families are, of course, free to seek legal advice should they wish to do so," the airline said.
 
According to the airline, interim payments have already been disbursed to 47 families, while documents of 55 more are currently under review.
 
The Tata Group, which owns Air India, has pledged a voluntary contribution of ₹1 crore to each deceased victim’s family. Additionally, a ₹500 crore trust is being set up to offer continued assistance to those affected.
 

Legal teams raise red flags

Despite the airline’s assurances, legal representatives of the victims' families remain critical of Air India’s approach. UK-based law firm Stewarts, which is representing over 40 families, has alleged that the airline has been “coercing” relatives into submitting complex financial disclosures before receiving interim compensation, India Today reported. 
The lawyers also allege that some families were forced to complete these forms in extreme heat, without any legal assistance, and were warned that compensation might be withheld if they did not comply. A key concern is a question asking whether the claimant was financially dependent on the deceased, a factor that could influence final payouts, the news report stated.   
   Stewarts, in collaboration with Ahmedabad-based Nanavati & Nanavati, and US firms Clifford Law Offices and Kreindler & Kreindler, is preparing to take legal action against Air India, aircraft manufacturer Boeing, and other possibly liable parties. The firm has advised families not to sign the documents and has committed to securing payments through court proceedings if necessary.
 

Air India crash in Ahmedabad

Flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after departing from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport en route to London Gatwick on June 12. The aircraft struck a medical hostel in the Meghani Nagar area, killing 241 of the 242 people on board. One passenger survived with minor injuries. An additional 29 people on the ground also lost their lives, taking the total death toll to 270 — making it India’s worst aviation tragedy in nearly three decades.
 

Govt tightens security for probe head

Meanwhile, the Indian government has provided X-category armed security to GVG Yugandhar, the Director General of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), who is leading the investigation, news agency PTI had reported. 
Based on threat assessments, the Ministry of Home Affairs has instructed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to ensure Yugandhar’s protection during his national travels, with a security detail comprising three to four armed personnel.
 

ICAO takes observer role in probe

The Indian government has granted observer status to a representative from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) for the ongoing crash investigation. The ICAO, a UN aviation body, had requested to send an observer — permission that has now been formally granted by Indian authorities.

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

