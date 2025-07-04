Families allege coercion over financial disclosures, Air India denies claim

"In order to facilitate payments, Air India has sought basic information to establish family relationships to ensure that the advance payments are received by those entitled to them. Whilst the questionnaire does ask family members to indicate with a 'yes' or 'no' as to whether they are 'financially dependent' on the deceased, Air India believes this is an entirely fair and necessary question in order for us to process payments to those most in need of assistance," the airline said in its official statement.

Air India said that families were sent communications informing them that the questionnaire is also available over e-mail, in the event families do not wish to make a visit to the Centre. "In addition to being able to ask questions of the Air India staff at the Centre, families are, of course, free to seek legal advice should they wish to do so," the airline said.

According to the airline, interim payments have already been disbursed to 47 families, while documents of 55 more are currently under review.

The Tata Group, which owns Air India, has pledged a voluntary contribution of ₹1 crore to each deceased victim’s family. Additionally, a ₹500 crore trust is being set up to offer continued assistance to those affected.