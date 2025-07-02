Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 06:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Air India crash: Pilots simulate engine failures, probe dual shutdown

Air India crash: Pilots simulate engine failures, probe dual shutdown

Air India pilots ran simulations on Boeing 787s after flight AI-171's crash, as investigators probe black box data and fuel switch role in possible dual-engine failure

air india plane crash

Aircraft debris at the crash site of Air India flight AI171 in Ahmedabad | Image: Bloomberg

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 6:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Weeks after the crash of flight AI-171, which claimed the lives of over 260 people, at least three Air India training pilots in Mumbai tried to simulate possible technical failures on Boeing 787 aircraft to better understand what may have gone wrong, according to a report by NDTV.
 
The pilots tested scenarios involving electrical faults that could potentially lead to both engines failing – a condition known as dual-engine flame-out. Such a failure would prevent the aircraft from climbing after takeoff. However, none of these simulations were successful in replicating the conditions that led to the crash on June 12.
   
To ensure precision, the pilots used the exact trim sheet from the AI-171 flight. A trim sheet is used to calculate and document an aircraft’s weight and balance, ensuring the centre of gravity is suitable for safe takeoff, flight, and landing.

Unsafe takeoff conditions simulated

 
In their efforts, the trainer-pilots also tested a single-engine failure scenario. During this simulation, the landing gear (undercarriage) was intentionally kept down, and the flaps, which are usually partially extended during takeoff to improve lift, were fully retracted – an unsafe configuration.
 
This setup was designed to test the jet’s performance under extreme and unrealistic conditions. Normally, the landing gear is retracted shortly after takeoff to help the aircraft become more aerodynamic.

Also Read

The crash site of Air India Ltd. Flight 171 in Ahmedabad, India, on June 12.

Parliament panels to review civil aviation safety, AI171 crash next week

air india plane

Two pilots grounded after Air India flight to Vienna dropped 900 ft mid-air

The crash site of Air India Ltd. Flight 171 in Ahmedabad, India, on June 12.

Govt provides armed security to AAIB chief probing Ahmedabad plane crash

Air India plane crash

Govt provides VIP-level security to AAIB head leading Air India crash probe

air india plane crash

Air India crash probe: India permits ICAO expert to join as observer

 
Despite the poor configuration and operating on only one engine, the Boeing 787 managed to climb safely in all simulations. This is partly due to the aircraft's powerful General Electric GEnx-1B67-K engines, which produce up to 70,000 pounds of thrust each. These engines are among the most powerful in their category for commercial jets.

Investigators examine fuel switches

 
Accident investigators have already recovered data from the aircraft’s black boxes – the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder. They are now looking into whether the position of the fuel switches may have contributed to the engine failure.
 
This involves checking the recorded data alongside any recovered parts of the fuel switches. It is essential to determine whether a fuel switch may have been accidentally turned off during the crucial moments of takeoff or shortly afterwards.
 
Dual-engine failure not recoverable
 
While the Boeing 787 can climb on one engine, the situation changes drastically if both engines fail. Investigators believe this might have happened in the case of AI-171.
 
Pilots on Air India's 787 fleet are not trained to manage a dual-engine failure at an altitude below 400 feet. This type of scenario falls under what is known as "negative training", meaning the situation is considered unrecoverable and therefore not practised.
 
In short, “a dual-engine failure at the altitude AI-171 was flying in, would have likely resulted in a crash.”

Investigators await key findings

 
Many pilots are now looking to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), which is expected to release a preliminary report next week. The findings are likely to shed light on whether a rare dual-engine failure was the cause of the crash.
 
Such a failure has been regarded as a statistical possibility rather than a realistic one, especially in an airline adhering to international standards for safety and maintenance, such as those set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).
 
Wider implications for Air India and Boeing
 
The outcome of this investigation carries serious implications. Air India operates a fleet of 33 Boeing 787 Dreamliners – 26 of the 787-8 variant and 7 of the larger 787-9. The Dreamliner is the airline’s most commonly used wide-body aircraft for international operations.
 
A systemic fault, if confirmed, could affect Boeing and many other global airlines that fly the 787. It would also draw attention to General Electric, the manufacturer of the aircraft’s engines.
 
The AI-171 crash is the first fatal incident involving a Boeing 787 Dreamliner since the aircraft entered service in October 2011.
 
Meanwhile, the black box data is currently being analysed at the AAIB lab in Delhi to help determine the exact sequence of events, including why both engines might have lost power at the same time.
 

More From This Section

Air India

Air India SATS terminates 4 staffers over office party after plane crash

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

Hoax bomb threat at Delhi Airport's Terminal 3 triggers emergency response

Air India plane crash

Air India crash: Delhi lab extracts black boxes' data, begins analysis

Boeing, Boeing 737 max

NTSB blames Boeing, FAA oversight failures for 2024 midair blowout

DGCA, aviation audit, safety lapses, Indian airlines, worn tyres, technical snags, runway markings, aircraft maintenance, simulators, AI171 crash

DGCA audit finds worn tyres, faulty simulators, faded runway marks

Topics : ahmedabad plane crash Air India Boeing Aviation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 6:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayReliance Communications Loan FraudAdcounty Media IPO Allotment StatusCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEWhat is EB-1 VisaDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon