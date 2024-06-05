Anant Ambani's Vantara launches campaign for World Environment Day 2024

Vantara, Anant Amabani’s wildlife preservation initiative, has unveiled a new campaign featuring prominent celebrities on the occasion of World Environment Day. The campaign, tagged with #ImAVantarian, to raise awareness and inspire collective action towards environmental conservation.



The campaign video shows a group of influential personalities like Ajay Devgn, Bhumi Padnekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Sharma, KL Rahul and Kusha Kapila. Each celebrity shares their commitment to the environment encouraging viewers to join them in making a tangible difference.



The campaign was designed to send the message to a wider audience. Vantara aims to emphasise the importance of responsibility by leveraging the influence of these celebrities. The viral video encourages viewers to take a pledge for the environment and adopt sustainable practices to spread awareness using #ImAVantarian.





Vantara is planting 5,000 plants at all its premises underscoring its commitment to environment sustainability and corporate responsibility on the occasion of World Environment Day. The initiative shows Vantara’s long-term dedication to the environment which includes a pledge to plant one million trees every year. The organisation invites everyone and makes a positive impact on our planet.



Vantara spokesperson states that Vantara pledges to continue our commitment to the environment. Every small step matters and we can create a significant impact.



“This day is a reminder of how important it is to take collective action towards preserving our planet for future generations,” he added.



To further engage the community, Vantara is launching an Instagram filter which includes a badge indicating that the user has taken #ImAVantarian pledge. The interactive features follow users to display their commitment to the planet's restoration and conservation by sharing stories and promoting sustainable practices.



Ajay Devgn, who is known for his deep resonant voice and impactful presence lends his gravitas to the cause emphasising the urgent need for environmental action. Apart from him Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, KL Rahul and Varun Sharma were also seen in the video sending the message to contribute to environmental conservation.



By bringing together celebrities from different fields, Vantara aims to create a unified front for environmental advocacy. The campaign not only raises awareness but motivates action showing that preserving the environment is a shared responsibility.