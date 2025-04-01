Home / India News / April 2025 Calendar: Check full list of national days, events and holidays

April 2025 Calendar: Check full list of national days, events and holidays

April 2025 comes with national and regional bank holidays across India. From festive celebrations to scheduled closures, check the complete list of holidays to avoid last-minute banking inconveniences

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 6:23 PM IST
April is the first month of the financial year 2025-26. This month also witnesses several holidays across the country in April 2025 affecting schools, colleges and banks. These holidays are based on cultural, religious and national observances offering opportunities to celebrate traditions and plan accordingly.
 
The key holidays falling in this month are Ram Navmi, Mahavir Jayanti, and Good Friday.  ALSO READ: Bank Holiday 2025: Will banks remain shut today, April 1? Why?
 
It is important to note that banks, stock markets and financial institutions might remain closed on these days, potentially delaying payment, fund transfers, and other banking services. Those planning vacations or long weekends can take advantage of these holidays maximising their family time.

List of Bank Holidays 2025

Date Occasion State
1st April 2025 Banks Closing of Accounts Nationwide
5th April 2025 Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday Hyderabad
6th April 2025 Sunday Nationwide
10th April 2025 Mahavir Janmakalyanak/ Mahavir Jayanti All states except Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Guwahati, Gangtok, Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad - Telangana, Imphal, Itanagar, Jammu, Kochi, Kohima, Panaji, Patna, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram
12th April Second Saturday Nationwide
13th April Sunday Nationwide
14th April 2025 Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, Vishu, Biju, Buisu Festival, Maha Vishuva Sankranti, Tamil New Year's Day, Bohag Bihu, Cheiraoba All states except Aizawl, Bhopal, Itanagar, Kohima, New Delhi, Raipur, Shillong, Shimla
15th April 2025 Bengali New Year’s Day, Himachal Day, Bohag Bihu Agartala, Guwahati, Itanagar, Kolkata, Shimla
16 April 2025 Bohag Bihu Guwahati
18 April 2025 Good Friday All states except Agartala, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Jaipur, Jammu, Shimla, Srinagar
20th April Sunday Nationwide
21 April 2025 Garia Puja Agartala
26th April Fourth Saturday Nationwide
27th April Sunday Nationwide
29th April 2025 Bhagvan Shri Parshuram Jayanti Shimla
30th April 2025 Basava Jayanti, Akshaya Tritiya Bengaluru
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) publishes an annual state-specific holiday list for banks. These Banking holidays vary by state based on local and national celebrations.
First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 6:23 PM IST

