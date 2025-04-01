April 2025 Calendar: Check full list of national days, events and holidays

April is the first month of the financial year 2025-26. This month also witnesses several holidays across the country in April 2025 affecting schools, colleges and banks. These holidays are based on cultural, religious and national observances offering opportunities to celebrate traditions and plan accordingly.

It is important to note that banks, stock markets and financial institutions might remain closed on these days, potentially delaying payment, fund transfers, and other banking services. Those planning vacations or long weekends can take advantage of these holidays maximising their family time.

List of Bank Holidays 2025

Date Occasion State 1st April 2025 Banks Closing of Accounts Nationwide 5th April 2025 Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday Hyderabad 6th April 2025 Sunday Nationwide 10th April 2025 Mahavir Janmakalyanak/ Mahavir Jayanti All states except Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Guwahati, Gangtok, Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad - Telangana, Imphal, Itanagar, Jammu, Kochi, Kohima, Panaji, Patna, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram 12th April Second Saturday Nationwide 13th April Sunday Nationwide 14th April 2025 Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, Vishu, Biju, Buisu Festival, Maha Vishuva Sankranti, Tamil New Year's Day, Bohag Bihu, Cheiraoba All states except Aizawl, Bhopal, Itanagar, Kohima, New Delhi, Raipur, Shillong, Shimla 15th April 2025 Bengali New Year’s Day, Himachal Day, Bohag Bihu Agartala, Guwahati, Itanagar, Kolkata, Shimla 16 April 2025 Bohag Bihu Guwahati 18 April 2025 Good Friday All states except Agartala, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Jaipur, Jammu, Shimla, Srinagar 20th April Sunday Nationwide 21 April 2025 Garia Puja Agartala 26th April Fourth Saturday Nationwide 27th April Sunday Nationwide 29th April 2025 Bhagvan Shri Parshuram Jayanti Shimla 30th April 2025 Basava Jayanti, Akshaya Tritiya Bengaluru

The(RBI) publishes an annual state-specific holiday list for banks. These Banking holidays vary by state based on local and national celebrations.