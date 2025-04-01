April 2025 Calendar: Check full list of national days, events and holidays
April 2025 comes with national and regional bank holidays across India. From festive celebrations to scheduled closures, check the complete list of holidays to avoid last-minute banking inconveniencesSudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
April is the first month of the financial year 2025-26. This month also witnesses several holidays across the country in April 2025 affecting schools, colleges and banks. These holidays are based on cultural, religious and national observances offering opportunities to celebrate traditions and plan accordingly.
It is important to note that banks, stock markets and financial institutions might remain closed on these days, potentially delaying payment, fund transfers, and other banking services. Those planning vacations or long weekends can take advantage of these holidays maximising their family time.
List of Bank Holidays 2025
| Date
| Occasion
| State
| 1st April 2025
| Banks Closing of Accounts
| Nationwide
| 5th April 2025
| Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday
| Hyderabad
| 6th April 2025
| Sunday
| Nationwide
| 10th April 2025
| Mahavir Janmakalyanak/ Mahavir Jayanti
| All states except Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Guwahati, Gangtok, Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad - Telangana, Imphal, Itanagar, Jammu, Kochi, Kohima, Panaji, Patna, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram
| 12th April
| Second Saturday
| Nationwide
| 13th April
| Sunday
| Nationwide
| 14th April 2025
| Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, Vishu, Biju, Buisu Festival, Maha Vishuva Sankranti, Tamil New Year's Day, Bohag Bihu, Cheiraoba
| All states except Aizawl, Bhopal, Itanagar, Kohima, New Delhi, Raipur, Shillong, Shimla
| 15th April 2025
| Bengali New Year’s Day, Himachal Day, Bohag Bihu
| Agartala, Guwahati, Itanagar, Kolkata, Shimla
| 16 April 2025
| Bohag Bihu
| Guwahati
| 18 April 2025
| Good Friday
| All states except Agartala, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Jaipur, Jammu, Shimla, Srinagar
| 20th April
| Sunday
| Nationwide
| 21 April 2025
| Garia Puja
| Agartala
| 26th April
| Fourth Saturday
| Nationwide
| 27th April
| Sunday
| Nationwide
| 29th April 2025
| Bhagvan Shri Parshuram Jayanti
| Shimla
| 30th April 2025
| Basava Jayanti, Akshaya Tritiya
| Bengaluru
The Reserve Bank of India
(RBI) publishes an annual state-specific holiday list for banks. These Banking holidays vary by state based on local and national celebrations.