Madhya Pradesh Cabinet clears PPP-based Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Sewa

The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposal for the 'Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Sewa', a new public transport service under the public-private partnership (PPP) model. This move aims to strengthen rural, urban and intercity bus services in the state.

Under this initiative, the government will not purchase buses itself but will instead partner with private operators through the PPP model. A total of Rs 101.20 crore has been approved as equity for this transport service.

A three-tier monitoring system will be established to oversee the operation of passenger buses in the state. Currently, special purpose vehicles (SPVs) have been formed in 20 cities of the state under the Companies Act 2013. These SPVs will be merged with regional assistant companies to be formed in seven major divisions of the state — Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Sagar and Rewa.

A holding company will be formed at the state level to integrate the control of these seven companies. Passenger transport committees will be formed at the district level to determine fares, routes, and provide coordination and guidance to make the scheme a success.

According to officials, the holding company will operate an app through a suitable information technology (IT) platform to facilitate passengers and contracted service providers. Through the app, passengers will be able to book e-tickets, get updated information about bus schedules, and check the availability of seats.

A robust IT system will be put in place to streamline ticketing and prevent revenue loss. To provide passengers with end-to-end transportation facilities, multi-modal transport facilities will be provided.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has stated that the government is making all possible efforts to improve public transport services in rural and tribal areas of the state.