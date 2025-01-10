Vaishnaw lays foundation stone for Syrma SGS's laptop assembly line in TN

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Friday, laid the foundation stone for a new assembly line to produce laptops at the Tamil Nadu facility of electronic systems design and manufacturing company Syrma SGS Technology Ltd.

To assemble laptops at its state-of-the-art Chennai facility, Syrma SGS Technology Ltd has partnered with MSI, a global leader in AI-powered personal computers.

The Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology laid the foundation stone for establishing a new assembly line to produce laptops, marking a significant milestone in the 'Make in India' initiative. Syrma SGS is collaborating with MSI to produce laptops for the Indian market, according to a press release.

During his brief interaction with company officials, Vaishnaw applauded Syrma SGS's efforts in driving the electronics manufacturing ecosystem forward and highlighted the pivotal role of such initiatives in building a self-reliant India.

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd will leverage its high-quality, scalable manufacturing process to fulfill its 'Make in India' promise. The long-term collaboration between the two companies will cater to the domestic market.

"Being MSI's Indian manufacturing partner, this collaboration is a testament to our commitment to the 'Make in India' initiative. It not only bolsters our IT hardware manufacturing but also underscores our ability to deliver high-quality, innovative solutions that meet the standards of global leaders like MSI," said Satendra Singh, CEO of Syrma SGS Technology Ltd.

The partnership between the two also reflects MSI's commitment to strengthening its presence in India by leveraging Syrma SGS's strong manufacturing capabilities.

"Together, we aim to bring cutting-edge, locally produced laptops to Indian consumers while setting new benchmarks for quality and innovation in the industry," Singh said.

In collaborating with Syrma SGS Technology Ltd., MSI India NB General Manager John Hung said, "India has always been a key market for MSI, and as we continue to expand our presence here, it is important for our products to remain globally competitive while being locally produced." "With this vision, our partnership with Syrma SGS marks a significant step forward in our 'Make in India' initiative, bringing our fan-favourite laptops closer to Indian consumers. Syrma SGS's proven expertise in high-quality, scalable manufacturing makes them the ideal partner to help us meet the growing demand for MSI products in India," Hung said.

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd serves more than 270 customers across 20 countries. In FY 2023-24, the company achieved consolidated revenue of approximately Rs 3,212 crore, the statement added.