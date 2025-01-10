Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Vaishnaw lays foundation stone for Syrma SGS's laptop assembly line in TN

Vaishnaw lays foundation stone for Syrma SGS's laptop assembly line in TN

The partnership between the two also reflects MSI's commitment to strengthening its presence in India by leveraging Syrma SGS's strong manufacturing capabilities

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw
Vaishnaw applauded Syrma SGS's efforts in driving the electronics manufacturing ecosystem forward. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 8:39 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Friday, laid the foundation stone for a new assembly line to produce laptops at the Tamil Nadu facility of electronic systems design and manufacturing company Syrma SGS Technology Ltd.

To assemble laptops at its state-of-the-art Chennai facility, Syrma SGS Technology Ltd has partnered with MSI, a global leader in AI-powered personal computers.

The Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology laid the foundation stone for establishing a new assembly line to produce laptops, marking a significant milestone in the 'Make in India' initiative. Syrma SGS is collaborating with MSI to produce laptops for the Indian market, according to a press release.

During his brief interaction with company officials, Vaishnaw applauded Syrma SGS's efforts in driving the electronics manufacturing ecosystem forward and highlighted the pivotal role of such initiatives in building a self-reliant India.

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd will leverage its high-quality, scalable manufacturing process to fulfill its 'Make in India' promise. The long-term collaboration between the two companies will cater to the domestic market.

"Being MSI's Indian manufacturing partner, this collaboration is a testament to our commitment to the 'Make in India' initiative. It not only bolsters our IT hardware manufacturing but also underscores our ability to deliver high-quality, innovative solutions that meet the standards of global leaders like MSI," said Satendra Singh, CEO of Syrma SGS Technology Ltd.

The partnership between the two also reflects MSI's commitment to strengthening its presence in India by leveraging Syrma SGS's strong manufacturing capabilities.

Also Read

Premium

Govt exploring the possibility of setting up dedicated space parks

Govt to set up data & AI labs; onboards 8 projects for safe AI: Prasada

House panel pulls up IT ministry for failing to use semiconductor funds

Meity invites proposals for developing trusted AI ecosystem, tools

Premium

Centre grants one year extension for select IT hardware import system

"Together, we aim to bring cutting-edge, locally produced laptops to Indian consumers while setting new benchmarks for quality and innovation in the industry," Singh said.

In collaborating with Syrma SGS Technology Ltd., MSI India NB General Manager John Hung said, "India has always been a key market for MSI, and as we continue to expand our presence here, it is important for our products to remain globally competitive while being locally produced."  "With this vision, our partnership with Syrma SGS marks a significant step forward in our 'Make in India' initiative, bringing our fan-favourite laptops closer to Indian consumers. Syrma SGS's proven expertise in high-quality, scalable manufacturing makes them the ideal partner to help us meet the growing demand for MSI products in India," Hung said.

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd serves more than 270 customers across 20 countries. In FY 2023-24, the company achieved consolidated revenue of approximately Rs 3,212 crore, the statement added.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

AP, Karnataka, Maharashtra among states with increasing female voters

Latest LIVE: Govt extends monthly GST return, payment deadline

Prez Murmu awards Pravasi Bharatiya Samman award to 27 members of diaspora

Delhi court directs CBI to give pre-arrest notice to Karti Chidambaram

Industries hold key to achieving India's Space Vision: Isro chief Somanath

Topics :IT ministrySyrma TechnologySGSLaptops

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 8:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story