Home / India News / Assam Forest Minister hands over appointment letters to 6 appointees

Assam Forest Minister hands over appointment letters to 6 appointees

The candidates have been given appointments on compassionate grounds in Environment and Forest Department

ANI

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 10:02 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Assam Environment and Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary on Thursday handed over appointment letters to six candidates at his conference hall at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati.

The candidates have been given appointments on compassionate grounds in Environment and Forest Department.

"The six appointees who received their appointment letters today are Helen Aman as Forest Guard, Rajen Sinha as Forest Guard, Sowaiba Sultana as Forest Guard, Manas Jyoti Gogoi as Constable AFPF Bn, Mohan Basfor as Constable AFPF Bn and Debraj Sarma as Constable AFPF Bn," the Environment and Forest Department said.

Minister of Environment & Forest Patowary extended his congratulations to the new appointees and said, "The present state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been striving to fulfil its commitment of providing employment."

He urged the new recruits to dedicatedly work in the department and contribute to the process of making Assam one of the top states in the country.

Additional Chief Secretary Ravi Shankar Prasad, PCCF and HoFF MK Yadav and other officers of the Environment and Forest Department were present at the event.

Also Read

Assam HS Result 2023: AHSEC 12th results are out at official website

Assam CEE Result 2023 is out on official website; all you need to know

Assam to celebrate second anniversary of BJP govt from May 9-11: CM Sarma

BiofuelCircle collaborates with ISB to strengthen country's forest economy

Here's how climate change is fueling wildfires in the US and Canada

Assam far from being self-sufficient in egg, meat production: CM Sarma

Robust road network essential for Rajasthan's Mission-2030: CM Ashok Gehlot

User spends below Rs 100 on online gaming, Rs 200-400 on OTT: Survey

Claims about dead people taking treatment under PM-JAY not true: Govt

Raise salary, perks of controllers to overcome shortage: Railways told

Topics :AssamforestNortheast India

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 10:02 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Infosys Foundation announces STEM scholarship for underprivileged girls

Airtel Payments Bank revenue grows 41% to Rs 400 cr in Q1, profit up 143%

Election News

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: BJP announces first list of 21 candidates

Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls: BJP releases first list of 39 candidates

Technology News

New York bans TikTok on government devices citing 'security concerns'

OpenAI acquires start-up Global Illumination to work on ChatGPT, products

Economy News

E-buses to rly track work, Union Cabinet approves Rs 1.18 trillion plans

India's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data

Next Story