Audit bodies must address risks of privacy breaches, exclusion: CAG Murmu

Public audit bodies must address growing risks such as -- privacy breaches, algorithmic biases, and social exclusion, as governments are increasing adopting AI and emerging technologies to deliver services, CAG of India Girish Chandra Murmu said on Tuesday. Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) have the responsibility to scrutinize whether these advancements serve all citizens fairly and inclusively, ensuring no one is left behind, he said in his address to the 16th Assembly of Asian Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions, or the ASOSAI. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The impact of climate change alone, expected to cause trillions in economic losses, demands urgent SAI-led audits of adaptation and mitigation strategies, he said.

Today more than ever, Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) are at the forefront of critical oversight, ensuring public funds are safeguarded, particularly in times of unprecedented crises, he said.

"Whether during the pandemic, in the fight against climate change, or in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), SAIs' role in preserving integrity and accountability has never been more essential.

COVID-19 exposed not only vulnerabilities in public health and finance but also highlighted how misappropriations can peak, particularly in pandemic-related spending," he said.

Furthermore, he said, SAIs must champion knowledge-sharing, particularly in implementing best practices.

"The focus of the public sector audit community on implementation of International Standards of Supreme Audit Institutions (ISSAIs) and the leveraging of technology to optimise audit effectiveness are enabling SAIs to not only meet today's challenges but also tomorrow's uncertainties," he said.

ASOSAI is one of the seven regional working groups of the International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI).

It was established in 1979 with 11 members with the objectives of promoting cooperation among member SAIs through exchange of ideas and experiences in the field of public sector audit; facilitating capacity development for government auditors and promoting closer collaboration and brotherhood among auditors in the audit fraternity.

ASOSAI has since grown to 48 members, with SAI India being one of its Charter members. The first Assembly was held here in New Delhi in 1979.

Referring to the long history of the institution of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, Murmu said, it is more than 160 years old.

"Since our independence in 1947, we have worked tirelessly to strengthen our audit capabilities, resources, and most importantly, our skills and competencies to match up with the developments over the years, and challenges emerging from climate change, emerging technologies and crises like Covid-19 pandemic," he said.

As a community of public sector auditors, he said, the ASOSAI membership represents shared values and goals of public accountability that bind us together.

Over the years, ASOSAI has provided a vibrant platform for exchange of ideas, capacity development of public sector auditors and dissemination of technical and domain knowledge across the membership that has helped to deepen and strengthen the roots of the public sector auditing profession in the member SAI countries, he added.