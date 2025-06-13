Friday, June 13, 2025 | 07:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Working closely with Nasa to address Ax-4 delay, says Isro chairman

Working closely with Nasa to address Ax-4 delay, says Isro chairman

V Narayanan, the Secretary DOS/ Chairman Isro and Chairman Space Commission said that safety and mission integrity were their priorities

Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) is working closely with Axiom Space, Nasa, SpaceX as they responsibly address the ISS Zvezda module observation causing the Ax-4 delay.

V Narayanan, the Secretary DOS/ Chairman Isro and Chairman Space Commission said that safety and mission integrity were their priorities.

In a post on X, Isro stated, "Isro is working closely with Axiom Space, Nasa, SpaceX as they responsibly address the ISS Zvezda module observation causing the Ax-4 delay. Safety and mission integrity remain our top priorities." 

On June 11, SpaceX announced the postponement of the Falcon 9 launch of the Ax-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS), citing the need for additional time to repair a liquid oxygen (LOx) leak.

 

"Standing down from tomorrow's Falcon 9 launch of Ax-4 to the @Space_Station to allow additional time for SpaceX teams to repair the LOx leak identified during post static fire booster inspections. Once complete - and pending Range availability - we will share a new launch date," the company said in a post on X.

Following the announcement, the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) also confirmed the delay of the Axiom-4 mission, which was scheduled for launch on June 11, 2025, and was set to carry the first Indian Gaganyatri to the ISS.

Despite the delay, the Axiom-4 mission remains significant. The Ax-4 crew includes members from India, Poland, and Hungary, marking each nation's first mission to the space station in history and the second government-sponsored human spaceflight mission in over 40 years, according to Axiom Space. Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla will be India's second national astronaut to go to space since 1984.

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is part of Axiom Space's fourth private astronaut mission (Ax-4), marking a historic moment for India's space collaboration with Nasa.

According to Axiom Space, the Ax-4 mission will "realise the return" to human spaceflight for India, Poland, and Hungary, marking each nation's first government-sponsored flight in more than 40 years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

