'Bhakti-shakti' confluence led to grand Ram temple construction: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the confluence of "bhakti and shakti" led to the construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya by breaking the "saga of 500 years of slavery."



Speaking at the Geeta Bhakti Amrit Mahotsav at Alandi in Maharashtra's Pune district, Adityanath also lauded Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj for challenging Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's authority.

The consecration of Ram Lalla's idol at the Ayodhya temple was held in a grand ceremony on January 22 this year.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Adityanath said that today "shakti and bhakti" (devotion and power) are meeting each other.

"The confluence of bhakti and shakti led to the construction of the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya by breaking the saga of 500 years of slavery. We got the opportunity to see that unprecedented moment," he said.

The UP CM said the people of Maharashtra are fortunate as they have been getting the blessings of saints for the last hundreds of years.

"This shakti, emanated from bhakti, is beating the enemies. Samarth Ramdas had created Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj from this land, who challenged Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's power and left him to suffer and die and no one is concerned about him till today," he said.

Maharashtra is the land of valour because of its proximity to revered saints, the UP chief minister said.

A mixture of devotion and power can be seen in the form of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, he said.

Adityanath said that after becoming the CM of Uttar Pradesh, he had gone to Agra.

"A 'Mughal museum' was being constructed. I said that the museum should be named after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as we are linked to him and not Mughals," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a defence corridor in UP and it is also dedicated to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Adityanath said.

"I am sure that the country's armed forces are achieving the aim of getting atmanirbhar (self-reliant)," he added.