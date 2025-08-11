SC orders capture of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR, warns against resistance

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday issued an order directing authorities to pick up all stray dogs in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) within eight weeks.

According to the SC's order, all the dogs should be housed in dedicated shelters, which will be created the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). The apex court instructed municipal bodies and other agencies to ensure that none of the dogs placed in dedicated shelters are released onto the streets again.

The court instructed the authorities to ensure that adequate shelter facilities are created within the stipulated time frame, ensuring that the canines are removed from public spaces. The top court further said that there should be no compromise on the drive