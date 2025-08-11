UP Assembly monsoon session begins today, six ordinances to be tabled

The monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly will begin on Monday. The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government is preparing to pass more than six ordinances during the monsoon session.

Starting on August 11, the session will continue until August 16.

The UP government is preparing to pass the Banke Bihari Corridor Ordinance and important bills related to higher education and other departments in the session.

The Uttar Pradesh Private University (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025 and its Second Amendment Ordinance, 2025 will to be introduced in the session. These ordinances have been brought to regulate private universities and ensure the quality of education. With this, an attempt will be made to improve the level of higher education in the state.

The Uttar Pradesh Repealling Ordinance, 2025 will to be introduced. This ordinance will ease the process of repealing old and irrelevant laws, so that the legal framework can be clearer and effective. The government will table the Uttar Pradesh State Public Service Commission (Regulation of Procedure) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025 in the House. It proposes amendments to increase transparency and efficiency in the recruitment process, so that youth can get fair opportunities. Additionally, the Uttar Pradesh Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, which will focus on improving GST rules and ease of doing business, will be moved. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that MLAs will also raise the issues of their respective areas, along with various bills that are to be discussed in the Assembly.