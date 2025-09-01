Home / India News / 2 killed, 20 injured as blast triggers fire at textile unit in Gujarat

2 killed, 20 injured as blast triggers fire at textile unit in Gujarat

The incident occurred at Santosh Textile Mill in Jolva village in the afternoon after a chemical drum exploded, said Sub Divisional Magistrate VK Pipaliya

accident
"The explosion led to a blaze, resulting in the death of two workers on the spot and leaving 20 others injured. They are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Surat," Pipaliya told reporters at the site. (Photo: ANI/Representative)
Press Trust of India Surat
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 9:17 PM IST
At least two workers were killed and 20 others were injured after an explosion triggered a fire at a textile processing unit in Surat district of Gujarat on Monday, officials said.

The condition of two workers is critical.

The incident occurred at Santosh Textile Mill in Jolva village in the afternoon after a chemical drum exploded, said Sub Divisional Magistrate VK Pipaliya.

"The explosion led to a blaze, resulting in the death of two workers on the spot and leaving 20 others injured. They are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Surat," Pipaliya told reporters at the site.

He said the cause of the blast cannot be identified immediately.

"Of the 20 workers who were admitted to hospital, two are in critical condition," he said, adding that at least 10 fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blaze, which is still raging.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :GujaratblastAccidentSurat

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 9:17 PM IST

