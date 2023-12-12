Centre, state set up system for doorstep delivery of services: Haryana min

Haryana's Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta said the Centre and the state governments have established a system to ensure the benefits of schemes and programmes reach on the doorstep of the underprivileged.

"Both the Central and Haryana governments have established a system ensuring that the benefits of schemes and programmes reach the doorsteps of the underprivileged," Gupta a 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Jan Samvad' programme held in Agroha, Haryana on Monday.

Addressing the programme as the chief guest, the Hisar MLA said the primary goal of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is to extend the benefits of both Central and state government schemes to all the eligible beneficiaries.

"In instances where citizens have not received benefits due to various reasons, they are encouraged to fill the necessary forms on-the-spot to ensure they receive the intended benefits," he said, according to an official statement.

He highlighted the shared commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to ensuring the poor and deserving receive the benefits of government schemes at any cost.

Gupta stressed that the welfare of the public, especially the underprivileged, is the top priority of the government.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisioned building a new India with innovative thinking, and various government schemes are being actively communicated through LED vans (during the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra). During the Yatra, citizens are being informed about these schemes," he said.

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra commenced last month for the saturation coverage of welfare schemes and Chief Minister Khattar had launched the state leg of the event from Billouch village in Faridabad.