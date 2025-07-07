Centre withholding funds for schemes, depriving people: J'khand FinMin

Jharkhand Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore on Monday accused the Centre of withholding funds for several schemes, depriving people of the benefits of the initiatives.

He claimed that the BJP was spreading lies that the Jharkhand government was not providing the benefits of the schemes to the people.

"The central government has withheld funds for several schemes and is not providing its share. Due to this, people are not able to get benefits of various schemes such as old-age pension. I urge the Centre to release the funds," Kishore told reporters after a 'Janta Darbar' at the Congress headquarters in Ranchi.