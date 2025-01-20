Chhattisgarh landless labourers to get Rs 10,000 a year, announces CM Sai

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday launched a scheme to provide Rs 10,000 a year financial assistance to landless farm labourers, and said the measure will augment their net income and secure their own future. More than 562,000 beneficiaries will be covered under the scheme titled, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Bhoomihin Krishi Majdoor Kalyan Yojana, which besides landless farm labourers, also covers a host of financially vulnerable social groups, the government said. Speaking at the launching ceremony of the scheme at New Circuit House in Raipur, Sai said with this, another guarantee (poll promise) given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the people of the BJP-ruled state ahead of the 2023 elections has been fulfilled. Under the scheme, financial assistance of Rs 10,000 annually will be given to landless farm labourers (in a single instalment), declared the CM. "In Chhattisgarh, a large population depends on agriculture for livelihood. There are also people who do not even have agricultural land and they earn their livelihood as farm labourers. Keeping this in mind, we had made a promise (to provide financial aid) to landless agricultural labourer brothers and sisters (during the 2023 assembly elections)," he said. A total of 5,62,112 people will benefit from the welfare programme and they will be provided Rs 562.11 crore per year, the CM maintained. "Our objective is to provide financial support to landless agricultural labourer families by increasing their net income. The scheme will not only strengthen their economic condition, but will also secure education, health and future of their children. This scheme will become a medium to bring positive change in their lives," he noted . The scheme covers landless agricultural labourers along with landless families of forest produce collectors, shepherds, carpenters, blacksmiths, cobblers, barbers etc. Besides, pujari (priests), 'baiga', 'gunia, majhi' families, who worship in temples of tribals in scheduled areas, have also been included as beneficiaries, Sai said. On the occasion, the CM distributed cheques of Rs 10,000 to some beneficiaries. Sai, who completed one year in office last month, maintained that his government has been running welfare schemes for every section of society and ensuring their benefits reach the targeted groups. State Revenue Minister Tank Ram Verma, MLAs and senior officials were present at the event.