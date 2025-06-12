Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 10:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / No chance of survival due to burning fuel heat: Amit Shah on AI plane crash

No chance of survival due to burning fuel heat: Amit Shah on AI plane crash

The London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed in a residential in Ahmedabad minutes after taking off from the city airport on Thursday afternoon

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 10:25 PM IST

Union minister Amit Shah said on Thursday that the temperature in the Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad was so high due to burning fuel that there was no chance to save anyone.

There was 1.25 lakh litre of fuel inside the plane and it caught heat so it was impossible to save anyone, Shah told reporters. The entire nation is in deep shock following the tragedy, he told reporters. Shah also expressed condolences to relatives of those killed in the accident. The number of those killed will be officially released by the authorities after DNA test and identification of the victims, Shah said.

 

"The good news is that one person survived the crash and I am coming here after meeting him, he said.

"The process of collecting DNA samples from bodies of those killed in the plane crash is over. Forensic Science Laboratory and National Forensic Sciences University in Gujarat will conduct DNA tests of the victims, he said.

The London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed in a residential in Ahmedabad minutes after taking off from the city airport on Thursday afternoon.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amit Shah ahmedabad plane crash Air India Gujarat

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 10:24 PM IST

