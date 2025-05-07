Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 12:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mock drills in Delhi today: Complete list of areas and what you need to do

Mock drills in Delhi today: Complete list of areas and what you need to do

As part of the mock drills, officials said that coordinated activities will take place at more than 55 spots across Delhi, with five locations in each of the city's 11 districts

The drill will simulate different types of emergencies—like air attacks, city fires, moving injured people, and setting up temporary hospitals—to check how ready Delhi is for war-like situations and how well civilians can handle them. (Photo: PTI)

Under 'Operation Abhyaas', 60 air raid sirens will blare across Delhi and other locations in India at around 4 pm on Wednesday. This is a mock drill that will mobilise the police officers, thousands of civil volunteers, rescue teams, and bureaucrats. The exercise is aimed at training them on how to act in hostile situations like an attack or war.
 
The drill will simulate different types of emergencies—like air attacks, city fires, moving injured people, and setting up temporary hospitals—to check how ready Delhi is for war-like situations and how well civilians can handle them.
 
As part of this exercise, coordinated activities will take place at more than 55 spots across Delhi, with five locations in each of the city’s 11 districts.
 
 
Mock drills in Delhi: Full list of locations
 
District Locations
North Delhi G3S Cinema Mall,  Sector 11,  Rohini; Rohini Sector 18-19 Metro Station; Babu Jag Jivan Ram Hospital,  Jahangirpuri; M2K Victoria Garden,  Azadpur; The Maan School,  Holambi Khurd.
South Delhi Select Citywalk Mall,  Saket; Birla Vidya Niketan School,  Pushp Vihar; Sitaram Bharatiya Institute of Science & Research,  Mehrauli; Anupam Apartment,  Saket; District Court Complex,  Saket.
East Delhi Maharishi Valmiki College of Education  Scope Minar  DM East Office  Kondli Market  Sahyog Apartment, Mayur Vihar Phase-1.
West Delhi District Magistrate’s Office and MCD East Zone Office,  Raja Garden;  Rajouri Garden J-Block Market;  DLF Capital Greens,  Moti Nagar;  SKV Mundka;  DDU Hospital, Hari Nagar.
North West Delhi Fortis Hospital,  Shalimar Bagh;  House No. 156,  Village Madanpur Dabas;  City Centre Mall,  Sector 10, Rohini;  Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya Bus Stand,  Main Chowk,  Bawana Road;  DDA Office,  Madhuban Chowk.
South West Delhi Vegas Mall;  Nirmal Bharti Public School;  NHAI Building;  Dwarka Sector-10 Metro Station;  BPCL,  Bijwasan.
South East Delhi DLF King Court,  GK-2; Apollo Hospital;  Central Market,  Lajpat Nagar;  GBSSS No. 1,  Madanpur Khadar;  Dy. Director of Education Office,  Defence Colony.
New Delhi T3, IGI Airport;  Charak Palika Hospital;  Khan Market;  D-6 Residential Colony;  Vasant Vihar Kendriya Vidyalaya 2,  Delhi Cantt;  NDMC Office Building.
Central Delhi MCD Civic Centre,  near Ram Leela Maidan;  Government Hospital,  Burari;  Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant;  RWA,  Prasad Nagar,  Karol Bagh;  Chandni Chowk Main Market,  near Town Hall.
Shahdara SKV, Nand Nagri;  ESIC Hospital,  Chota Bazaar;  J/K Block,  Dilshad Garden;  PWD Pump House.
North East Delhi DM Office Complex,  Nand Nagri;  VSAS,  Karawal Nagar,  Veer Savarkar Bhagat Vihar;  Seelampur Market;  Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya,  Yamuna Vihar;  Government Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya No. 1,  C Block,  Yamuna Vihar.

Meanwhile, multiple teams in each district of Delhi have been told to find and prepare safe buildings and non-military zones for practice evacuations.
 
According to reports, in every district, at least one hospital, government office, market, and residential area has been chosen for the drill, and the people there will be informed a few hours before it starts. 
 
Why is the government doing mock drills?
 
These mock drills, led by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), are part of a larger effort to prepare the country for defence and to improve civil defence readiness in 244 towns and districts across India.
 
Similar mocks drills will also take place in several other states, including Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, and border states like Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Gujarat.
 
Things to know during mock drills 
Dos
 
- Plan your shelter in advance; basements and underground parking are typically the safest.
 
- Keep a go-bag ready with:
 
Flashlight
Basic first aid kit
Important medicines
Emergency phone numbers
A snack and water
- Head to the nearest safe place if you hear a siren while outdoors.
 
- Limit phone use during alerts—only for emergencies to keep lines free.
 
- Practice blackout procedures:
 
Use thick curtains or blinds to block out light
Turn off all lights, including those on TVs and phones
Conduct a mini-blackout drill with your family
Practice activities in the dark to build preparedness 
 
- Help neighbours, especially those with children or elderly members.
 
- Report anything unusual to officials or drill supervisors.
 
Don'ts
 
- Don’t use your phone for non-emergencies during the drill.
 
- Don’t post about the drill or share your location on social media.
 
- Don’t take photos or videos during the drill.
 
- Don’t go near or enter off-limits areas.

