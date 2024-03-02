CM Adityanath announces 48 infrastructure projects worth over Rs 1,000 cr

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday either inaugurated or laid the foundation of 48 development projects worth Rs 1,006 crore involving construction of highways and houses.

"We have delivered what we promised, and we will continue to fulfil what we commit," the CM said on the occasion.

Adityanath laid the foundation of 35 projects worth more than Rs 954 crore and inaugurated 13 projects worth over Rs 52 crore.

The projects include flood protection measures, construction of flyovers, roads, drainage system, residential and non-residential buildings in police training schools, shifting of MSEB offices, and tourism development works, among others.

"Today the country is progressing rapidly, advancing in every sector. Security, economic prosperity, respect for faith, livelihoods, every sector is witnessing the vision of New India, which is elevating India's strength.

"Uttar Pradesh has seen rapid development akin to the nation's progress, and people's perception towards the state has changed. Now, no one sees UP with a biased view," Adityanath said.

The politician said the development was because of a "double-engine" government of BJP, which is ruling the state and the Centre.

As he made the remarks, Adityanath also appealed to people to vote for BJP and make Narendra Modi the prime minister for a third time.

He said if people with similar ideologies are not present at all levels of governance, they will act as barriers to development.

Therefore, there should be leadership with similar ideologies at the central, state, municipal, district panchayat, development block, and village panchayat levels, he added.

Adityanath also attacked rival political parties without naming them and said that voting in the name of caste was of no use as these parties only favoured their family members.

Such governments played havoc with everyone's lives, striking blows to youth, farmers, traders, and daughters, jeopardising security, he said.

Adityanath said that since the Ram Temple consecration in January 65 lakh devotees had visited the temple in Ayodhya.

He said that earlier rival parties' governments used to harass people for raising the slogans for the Ram temple.

Today, Ramlalla has arrived and this government has pledged to bring everyone to have darshan, he said.