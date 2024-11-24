Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Congress govt in Telangana to mark first anniversary from Dec 1-9

Congress govt in Telangana to mark first anniversary from Dec 1-9

As part of the celebrations, a public meeting of unemployed youth would be held in Peddapalli district on December 4. As many as 9,000 youth, newly recruited for government jobs, would be handed over

A Revanth Reddy,Reddy,Revanth,A Revanth,Telangana CM
A 'farmers convention' would be organised at Mahabubnagar on November 30. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to make arrangements on a grand scale for the Congress government's first anniversary celebrations from December 1 to 9.

During a meeting with ministers and officials on Saturday, Reddy instructed ministers to present a progress report on their respective department's work and explain the future plans by holding press conferences.

The CM will inaugurate a statue of 'Telangana Thalli' (mother) at the Secretariat complex on December 9 (coinciding with the birthday of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi).

About one lakh women from across the state would be invited for the event, an official release said.

As part of the celebrations, a public meeting of unemployed youth would be held in Peddapalli district on December 4. As many as 9,000 youth, newly recruited for government jobs, would be handed over appointment letters at the venue.

A 'farmers convention' would be organised at Mahabubnagar on November 30.

More From This Section

LIVE news: PM Modi to address 116th episode of his radio programme 'Mann ki Baat' today

Health a priority concern; related to productivity, stresses VP Dhankar

Delhi's air quality plunges to 'severe' again; Gurugram sees improvement

Too little, too distant: India rejects $300 bn climate finance at COP29

Upamanyu wins JCB Prize 2024 for 'Lorenzo Searches for the Meaning of Life'

Reddy also ordered that arrangements be made at the Secretariat and nearby Tank Bund and Necklace Road around the Hussain Sagar lake here to showcase the 'glory of Telangana' from December 7 to 9.

Along with various events to highlight Telangana's culture and art forms, musical shows, air show and drone shows be organised on the occasion, he suggested.

The Congress government assumed office on December 7 last year following its victory in the assembly elections.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Big names that fell short: Shockers from Jharkhand & Maha poll results

Maharashtra results: NDA leads comfortably in 229 seats - show 4 pm trends

Need to learn from results: Robert Vadra on MVA's show in Maharashtra polls

Cong hits back at Nadda's letter to Kharge on Manipur, calls it '4d'

Maharashtra polls: Pilot says MVA will decide on CM's name within a day

Topics :Indian National CongressTelanganaTelangana govtRevanth Reddy

First Published: Nov 24 2024 | 9:11 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story