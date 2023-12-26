Home / India News / Covid-positive samples sent for genome sequencing in Delhi as cases spike

Covid-positive samples sent for genome sequencing in Delhi as cases spike

"Delhi is witnessing 3-4 (Covid) cases every day, which means positivity rate is less than 1 per cent. The samples of positive patients have been sent for genome sequencing," an official said

9 cases have been detected in Maharashtra, eight in Karnataka, six in Kerala, four in Tamil Nadu and two in Telangana | Photo: Pexels
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 11:17 AM IST
The Delhi government has sent Covid-19 positive samples to laboratories for genome sequencing, officials said on Tuesday.

Sixty-three cases of Covid sub-variant JN.1 were reported in the country till Sunday, including 34 in Goa, official sources said.

Nine cases have been detected in Maharashtra, eight in Karnataka, six in Kerala, four in Tamil Nadu and two in Telangana, they added.

"Delhi is witnessing three-four (Covid) cases every day, which means the positivity rate is less than 1 per cent. The samples of the positive patients have been sent for genome sequencing," an official said.

He said the samples have been sent to the genome-sequencing laboratories at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital and Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS).

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Monday that the national capital is recording three-four Covid cases on an average every day and asserted that the city is well equipped to fight the virus resurgence.

"We had a meeting with the Centre over the Covid-19 situation and were informed that the number of cases is increasing in southern states like Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu," Bharadwaj told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

"We have been conducting tests and receiving three to four cases per day on an average.... We have conducted mock drills and made all necessary arrangements," he said.

Topics :CoronavirusDelhi governmentCoronavirus Testscorona

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 11:17 AM IST

