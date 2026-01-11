Delhi air quality remains 'very poor' as dense fog disrupts air travel

The air quality in Delhi continues to remain hazardous as the national capital battles a persistent cold wave and dense fog. Several monitoring stations recorded high air pollution levels, with Anand Vihar reporting an AQI of 339, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

AQI levels across major monitoring stations

AQI readings across key stations:

Rohini: 317

Chandni Chowk: 332

Mundka: 317

Also Read

RK Puram: 344

ITO: 297

As of 4 pm on Saturday, Delhi’s average AQI was 346, categorised as ‘very poor’. Out of 38 monitoring stations, 27 reported ‘very poor’ air quality, while 11 stations recorded ‘poor’ levels. Chandni Chowk had the highest AQI at 395, nearing the ‘severe’ category.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered good, 51 to 100 is satisfactory, 101 to 200 is moderate, 201 to 300 is poor, 301 to 400 is very poor, and 401 to 500 falls in the severe category. What is driving Delhi’s air pollution levels? The Decision Support System identifies the main contributors to pollution in Delhi as transport emissions, accounting for 10.84 per cent, followed by industries in Delhi and surrounding areas at 11 per cent. Residential sources contributed 6 per cent, while road dust accounted for 0.95 per cent. The air quality warning system predicts that pollution levels will likely remain in the ‘very poor’ category until January 13, with cold and calm conditions expected to worsen the situation in the coming days.

Dense fog disrupts air travel in Delhi Large parts of Delhi experienced dense fog mixed with smog, reducing visibility, particularly near the airport. Fog has forced airports to operate under CAT III conditions, raising the risk of flight delays and cancellations. Airlines have issued advisories: Air India: Poor visibility due to fog is expected tomorrow morning across Northern India, including Amritsar, Chandigarh, Udaipur, Varanasi, Jammu, and Delhi, potentially affecting flight schedules. IndiGo: Early-morning fog is expected to reduce visibility in Delhi, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jammu, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Udaipur, Varanasi, and Hindon Airport, potentially impacting operations.