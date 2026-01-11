Home / India News / Delhi air quality remains 'very poor' as dense fog disrupts air travel

Delhi air quality remains 'very poor' as dense fog disrupts air travel

Delhi reels under hazardous air quality as dense fog and cold wave conditions persist, reducing visibility, delaying flights and compounding daily hardships for residents across the city

air pollution, delhi pollution
The air quality in Delhi continues to remain hazardous. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The air quality in Delhi continues to remain hazardous as the national capital battles a persistent cold wave and dense fog. Several monitoring stations recorded high air pollution levels, with Anand Vihar reporting an AQI of 339, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
  AQI levels across major monitoring stations
  AQI readings across key stations:
 
Rohini: 317
Chandni Chowk: 332
Mundka: 317

Also Read

Temperatures dip below 5°C in North; Kashmir freezes, rain alert in South

CAQM conducts special inspection of industrial units in Naraina Cantonment

Machado offers Nobel to Trump, committee says prize is non-transferable

Exiled Iranian crown prince Pahlavi calls for strikes, plans his return

Indian professionals return home amid US visa uncertainty under Trump

RK Puram: 344
ITO: 297
 
As of 4 pm on Saturday, Delhi’s average AQI was 346, categorised as ‘very poor’. Out of 38 monitoring stations, 27 reported ‘very poor’ air quality, while 11 stations recorded ‘poor’ levels. Chandni Chowk had the highest AQI at 395, nearing the ‘severe’ category.
 
According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered good, 51 to 100 is satisfactory, 101 to 200 is moderate, 201 to 300 is poor, 301 to 400 is very poor, and 401 to 500 falls in the severe category.
 

What is driving Delhi’s air pollution levels? 

The Decision Support System identifies the main contributors to pollution in Delhi as transport emissions, accounting for 10.84 per cent, followed by industries in Delhi and surrounding areas at 11 per cent. Residential sources contributed 6 per cent, while road dust accounted for 0.95 per cent. The air quality warning system predicts that pollution levels will likely remain in the ‘very poor’ category until January 13, with cold and calm conditions expected to worsen the situation in the coming days.
 

Dense fog disrupts air travel in Delhi 

Large parts of Delhi experienced dense fog mixed with smog, reducing visibility, particularly near the airport. Fog has forced airports to operate under CAT III conditions, raising the risk of flight delays and cancellations.
 
Airlines have issued advisories:
 
Air India: Poor visibility due to fog is expected tomorrow morning across Northern India, including Amritsar, Chandigarh, Udaipur, Varanasi, Jammu, and Delhi, potentially affecting flight schedules.
 
IndiGo: Early-morning fog is expected to reduce visibility in Delhi, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jammu, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Udaipur, Varanasi, and Hindon Airport, potentially impacting operations.
 

IMD forecast for Delhi weather 

Delhi continues to reel under severe cold, dense fog, and chilly winds, further reducing visibility and creating hardships for residents. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert and forecast cold wave conditions at isolated places, with shallow to moderate fog expected during morning hours.
 
The IMD also predicted partly cloudy skies throughout the upcoming week. Residents are advised to exercise caution while commuting and to stay updated on air quality and flight schedules.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ankita Bhandari murder case: Security tightened ahead of Uttarakhand bandh

Punjab orders major IPS cadre reshuffle, officers promoted across ranks

Turkman Gate violence: Delhi court sends 3 more accused to judicial custody

Scindia launches speed post 24 and 48, pledges faster India Post delivery

SIR in MP: Voter list update reunites man with mother after 22 years

Topics :Air Quality IndexDelhi air qualityAir qualityDelhi weatherBS Web Reports

First Published: Jan 11 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story