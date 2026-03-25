Delhi Assembly receives bomb threat for second consecutive day, probe on

The Delhi Legislative Assembly received a fresh bomb threat via email on Wednesday, a day after the House received similar threats just hours before Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's scheduled budget presentation, officials said.

According to sources, the latest email, sent in the early hours to the official email ID of the Assembly Speaker, alleged that bombs have been planted in the in the premises amid the ongoing assembly session.

The sender also made several provocative assertions and references in the message, they said.

The development comes a day after the Assembly received two threatening emails on Tuesday morning via an email to the assembly at 7:28 am, followed by another email sent to Speaker Vijender Gupta at 7:49 am, prompting a massive security drill ahead of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's scheduled budget presentation.