Delhi CM assault: Police slap 'attempt to murder' case against accused

The Delhi police filed an FIR for attempt to murder after CM Rekha Gupta was attacked during a public meeting at her Civil Lines office; the accused has been detained for questioning

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo/PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 4:47 PM IST
The Delhi police have filed an attempt to murder case after the 'attack' on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at her camp office in north Delhi’s Civil Lines on Wednesday, news agency PTI reported.
 
Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said the case has been registered under Section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Civil Lines police station. The accused, identified as Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai, has been detained and is being questioned.
 
The police’s Special Cell is also investigating the case.   
 

What happened at Delhi CM's residence?

 
The incident took place during a Jan Sunwai (public hearing) at the CM’s official residence at Civil Lines. According to her office, the assault was part of a “well-planned conspiracy to kill her".
 
Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said the attacker handed Gupta some papers, then suddenly grabbed her hand and tried to pull her. “People nabbed him. Who is he, and all other details are being investigated by the police,” he told news agency ANI.
 
He added that the chief minister received a light blow to her head but is stable. “Doctors have examined her. I have met her, she is a strong woman,” Sachdeva said.
 

Political reactions

 
The attack has drawn sharp reactions from political leaders. Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav called the incident “very unfortunate” and questioned women’s safety in the capital. “If the CM of Delhi is not safe, how can a common man or woman be safe?” he asked.
 
Former chief minister and AAP leader Atishi also condemned the attack. In a post on X, she said, “The attack on Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is highly condemnable. In a democracy, there is a place for disagreement and protest, but no place for violence. Hoping the Delhi police will take strict action.”
 

Accused identified

 
According to ANI, the attacker is a 35-year-old man from Rajkot, Gujarat, who reportedly came to the Jan Sunwai seeking the release of a relative lodged in prison. Officials are verifying his identity and address through documents.
 
(With agency inputs)

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 4:40 PM IST

