Delhi CM assault: Police slap 'attempt to murder' case against accused

The Delhi police have filed an attempt to murder case after the 'attack' on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at her camp office in north Delhi’s Civil Lines on Wednesday, news agency PTI reported.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said the case has been registered under Section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Civil Lines police station. The accused, identified as Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai, has been detained and is being questioned.

ALSO READ: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked during public meeting, accused detained The police’s Special Cell is also investigating the case.

What happened at Delhi CM's residence?

The incident took place during a Jan Sunwai (public hearing) at the CM’s official residence at Civil Lines. According to her office, the assault was part of a “well-planned conspiracy to kill her".

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said the attacker handed Gupta some papers, then suddenly grabbed her hand and tried to pull her. “People nabbed him. Who is he, and all other details are being investigated by the police,” he told news agency ANI. He added that the chief minister received a light blow to her head but is stable. “Doctors have examined her. I have met her, she is a strong woman,” Sachdeva said. Political reactions The attack has drawn sharp reactions from political leaders. Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav called the incident “very unfortunate” and questioned women’s safety in the capital. “If the CM of Delhi is not safe, how can a common man or woman be safe?” he asked.