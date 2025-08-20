Delhi Police register attempt to murder case in CM Rekha Gupta attack

Delhi Police has registered an FIR of attempt to murder in connection with the attack on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at her camp office in north Delhi's Civil Lines area on Wednesday, an official said.
A case under section 109(1) [attempt to murder] of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been lodged at Civil Lines police station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said in a statement.
The officer said that the accused, identified as Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai, has been taken into custody and is being interrogated.
Sources said that the Delhi Police's Special Cell is probing the attack on the CM.
Gupta was attacked during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her camp office on Wednesday morning, her office said, terming the assault as part of a "well-planned conspiracy to kill her".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹810
1 Year
₹67/Month
Super Saver
₹1,170
2 Years
₹48/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app