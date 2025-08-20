Home / India News / Delhi Police register attempt to murder case in CM Rekha Gupta attack

Delhi Police register attempt to murder case in CM Rekha Gupta attack

Rekha Gupta
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 3:52 PM IST
Delhi Police has registered an FIR of attempt to murder in connection with the attack on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at her camp office in north Delhi's Civil Lines area on Wednesday, an official said.

A case under section 109(1) [attempt to murder] of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been lodged at Civil Lines police station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said in a statement. 

The officer said that the accused, identified as Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai, has been taken into custody and is being interrogated.

Sources said that the Delhi Police's Special Cell is probing the attack on the CM.

Gupta was attacked during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her camp office on Wednesday morning, her office said, terming the assault as part of a "well-planned conspiracy to kill her". 

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

