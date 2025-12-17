Delhi offices to run at 50% capacity from Dec 18 amid pollution crisis

The Delhi government has directed all offices, government and private, to operate at half capacity starting December 18. Half of the employees will be required to work from home.

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra said, "All private offices functioning within NCT Delhi, from tomorrow, shall operate not more than 50 per cent staff capacity attending the workplace. The remaining staff shall mandatorily work from home."

Essential services including health, police, public transport, electricity, and other critical sectors are exempt from this rule.

The move comes as Delhi’s air quality stayed in the ‘very poor’ category on Wednesday morning. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), by 7 am, the air quality index (AQI) across monitoring stations remained below the severe level, though several areas were still recorded as ‘poor’.

By 4 pm on Tuesday, Delhi’s overall AQI stood at 354, remaining in the ‘very poor’ range. Jahangirpuri, Mundka, and Wazirpur recorded the highest readings at 426. On Monday, many monitoring stations reported ‘severe’ air quality, with some reaching the maximum AQI of 500. Vehicles without valid PUC barred from fuel From Thursday (December 18), vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate will not be allowed to refuel at petrol pumps in Delhi. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “After tomorrow, vehicles that do not have a valid PUC certificate will not be provided fuel.”