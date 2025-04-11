Delhi govt may offer up to Rs 36,000 EV subsidy to women under new policy

The Delhi government is likely to provide a subsidy of up to Rs 36,000 on purchase of an electric two-wheeler to women under its proposed Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2.0, officials on Friday said.

The benefit can be availed by the first 10,000 women, who are holding a driving license, according to the policy draft accessed by PTI.

The proposal is under the government's consideration and it will be approved soon.

To encourage female participation in the EV shift, the women in Delhi will receive a purchase incentive of Rs 12,000 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), up to Rs 36,000 on electric two-wheelers.

Designed to complement the Centre's PM E-DRIVE scheme, the EV Policy 2.0 aims to accelerate electric vehicle adoption across Delhi.

The scheme, which will remain valid until March 31, 2030, outlines a series of incentives targeting not just electric two-wheelers but also three-wheelers and commercial vehicles.

Also Read

To boost the adoption of electric two-wheelers in the city, the government may offer a purchase incentive of Rs 10,000 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), capped at Rs 30,000 per vehicle.

In addition, the registered owners who scrap their fossil fuel-driven vehicles -- two-wheelers -- will be eligible for an additional incentive of Rs 10,000 provided the scrapped vehicle is not older than 12 years.

For electric auto-rickshaws in the L5M category, which are intended to replace existing CNG autos, the policy is likely to offer a purchase incentive of Rs 10,000 per kWh, up to Rs 45,000.

A scrapping incentive of Rs 20,000 is also likely to be given to those scrapping old ICE (Internal Combustion Engines) auto-rickshaws that are less than 12 years old.

The policy may mandate that all CNG auto-rickshaws completing 10 years of registration during the policy period must be replaced with e-autos.

In such cases, a replacement incentive of Rs 1,00,000 per vehicle is likely to be provided.

However, beneficiaries availing this incentive will not be eligible for any other scheme under the policy.

For commercial goods carriers, the government may propose incentives for both three-wheeler and four-wheeler electric vehicles.

Electric three-wheeler goods carriers (L5N) will be eligible for incentives of Rs 10,000 per kWh, up to Rs 45,000, while electric four-wheeler goods carriers (N1 category) will receive up to Rs 75,000.

These incentives will be available to both individual and business applicants and will remain valid for the first three years of the policy.

The maximum cap on the ex-showroom price for vehicles to be eligible for the incentive has also been set at Rs 4.5 lakh for L5N and Rs 12.5 lakh for N1 category vehicles.

The draft of electric vehicle (EV) policy 2.0, which is likely to be announced soon by the Delhi government, recommends the phasing out of CNG-driven autorickshaws.

As per the draft EV Policy 2.0, no CNG autorickshaw registration will be allowed from August 15 this year.

The CNG auto permits will not be renewed from August 15 this year and all such permits will be substituted or re-issued with only e-auto permits.

The draft policy also recommends phasing out fossil fuel-driven vehicles carrying solid waste deployed in large numbers by the civic bodies and city buses.

All CNG auto-rickshaws above 10 years old will be mandatorily replaced or retrofitted to be run on batteries during the policy period.

In a strong recommendation, the draft policy also lays down that two wheelers running on petrol, diesel, CNG will not be allowed from August 15, 2026.

Similarly, it recommends that no diesel, petrol, CNG three-wheeler registration will be allowed in case of goods carriers from August 15, 2025.

The Delhi government extended its current Electric Vehicle (EV) policy by 15 days following its expiration on March 31.

The policy will be notified after its approval by the Delhi Cabinet. It seeks to improve the situation of air pollution in Delhi with replacement of large number of fossil fuel run vehicles in an aggressive manner.