25-minute Delhi-Gurugram commute? Centre mulls direct express corridor

If you are tired of getting stuck in traffic on your daily commute between Delhi and Gurugram, there may soon be relief in sight. A new corridor is being planned to drastically reduce travel time between the two cities. Instead of spending over an hour on congested roads like NH-48 or MG Road, commuters could soon make the 30-km journey in just 25 to 30 minutes, The Indian Express reported.

A direct link starting from either Gyarah Murti or Talkatora Stadium to Gurugram is currently being explored. This project is part of two major proposals aimed at easing traffic congestion in Lutyens’ Delhi and Central Delhi, the news report said.

ALSO READ: EaseMyTrip co-founder commits ₹1 crore to fight Bengaluru traffic The news report said that this idea was discussed during a high-level meeting in June, chaired by Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and senior officials. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) was asked to draw up a detailed plan to tackle congestion in these busy areas. Second proposal: Linking major expressways The second proposal under discussion is a major elevated corridor or tunnel. It aims to connect the end of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway to the planned elevated corridor from AIIMS to Mahipalpur Bypass. This would also help ease the traffic pressure on Ring Road and the Mehrauli-Gurugram route, the news report said.

Currently, the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, and soon-to-be-opened DND-Sohna (Jewar) link of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway all converge near Sarai Kale Khan. This could push more vehicles into Central Delhi unless alternate routes are created, the news report said citing officials. Aiims to Mahipalpur corridor at the core The Centre had earlier planned a 20-km elevated corridor from Aiims to the Mahipalpur Bypass, which will also stretch to the Gurugram-Faridabad Road. This route is expected to serve as a parallel option to NH-48. The project is estimated to cost ₹5,000 crore. It will start from Aiims, run along Ring Road, and connect to Nelson Mandela Marg in Vasant Kunj. A 5-km tunnel will link it to IGI Airport and Dwarka Expressway. Another corridor will branch off towards Gurugram and Faridabad.

CM seeks ₹1,500 crore funding boost Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has sought ₹1,500 crore from the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) to boost critical infrastructure projects in the capital, news agency PTI had reported. The funding is intended for road improvement works, traffic decongestion efforts, and the modernisation of major roads throughout Delhi. As part of her infrastructure push, CM Gupta also requested the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to take charge of maintaining service lanes and drainage networks along three key national highways — NH9, NH2, and NH148A. These highways were recently transferred from the Delhi government to the central government. The proposal aligns with the broader plan to enhance road infrastructure, cut pollution levels, and ease daily commutes in the city.