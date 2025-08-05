Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 06:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Sunjay Kapur died of natural causes in UK, reveals Coroner's report

Sunjay Kapur died of natural causes in UK, reveals Coroner's report

The company's shareholders on July 25, however, approved the appointment of Priya Sachdev Kapur as a non-executive director with requisite majority

Sunjay Kapur’s mother, Rani Kapur, on Thursday shot off a letter to the company board, alleging that she was “coerced” into signing documents behind “locked doors”

Rani Kapur had also sought postponement of the company's AGM in which entailed a resolution to appoint Sunjay's wife Priya Sachdev Kapur as a non-executive director. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The death of industrialist Sunjay Kapur has been found to be due to natural causes as per the UK authorities, amid allegations of a foulplay by his mother Rani Kapur.

Kapur, the former Chairman of auto components major Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar), passed away due to left ventricular hypertrophy and ischemic heart disease, as per the coroner's report shared by office of his wife Priya Sachdev Kapur.

The findings come at a time when various reports have cited that Sunjay's mother Rani Kapur has approached UK authorities, demanding a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding her son's death in London.

 

Sunjay Kapur, chairman of Sona Comstar, passed away in London on June 12 while playing polo.

Following his demise, the company's board unanimously appointed Jeffery Mark Overly as the chairman on June 23, 2025.

Also Read

Under Sunjay's leadership, Sona Comstar evolved into a global auto-tech powerhouse. The Gurugram-based company currently has 12 manufacturing facilities with over 6,300 employees across India, China, Mexico, Serbia, and the US, with its revenues touc

Sona Comstar shareholders appoint Sunjay Kapur's wife Priya as director

Sunjay Kapur

Rani Kapur seeks Sona Comstar AGM delay, flags concerns over Sunjay's death

Under Sunjay's leadership, Sona Comstar evolved into a global auto-tech powerhouse. The Gurugram-based company currently has 12 manufacturing facilities with over 6,300 employees across India, China, Mexico, Serbia, and the US, with its revenues touc

Sunjay Kapur obit: Polo enthusiast who galvanised Sona Comstar's fortunespremium

PKL 2025: Tamil Thalaivas full squad

PKL 2025: Tamil Thalaivas full squad, schedule and live streaming details

Donald Trump, Trump

$15,000 visa bond: US tightens rules for visitors from overstay countries

Rani Kapur, mother of Sunjay and former chairperson of the Sona group, in a letter dated July 24 to the board alleged that while the family mourned the death of Sunjay last month, some people chose this as an opportune time to wrest control and usurp the family legacy.

She also alleged that the death of her son in the UK last month was in "highly suspicious and unexplained circumstances".

Rani Kapur had also sought postponement of the company's AGM in which entailed a resolution to appoint Sunjay's wife Priya Sachdev Kapur as a non-executive director.

The company's shareholders on July 25, however, approved the appointment of Priya Sachdev Kapur as a non-executive director with requisite majority.

Rani Kapur had stated that as per the will dated June 30, 2015, she is the sole beneficiary of her late husband Surinder Kapur's estate and accordingly a majority shareholder of the Sona Group, including the auto components firm.

However, in a regulatory filing, Sona Comstar stated that as per the company records, Rani Kapur has not been a shareholder of the company at least since 2019.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

road construction infra

Over 1,600 km roads built in Ladakh since UT status in 2019: Govt in LS

Parliament, New Parliament

Highlights: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourn proceedings for the day

India Post

India Post to end Registered Post from Sept 1, merge with Speed Post

transfer pricing provisions, associated enterprise definition, draft Income Tax Bill 2025, beneficial ownership tax rule, intra-group transactions India, house property income taxation, pre-construction interest deduction, Income Tax Act associated e

IT dept finds ₹30,444 cr undisclosed income in FY25, held 465 surveys

flash flood, cloudburst, uttarkashi

4 dead, many missing as cloudburst in Uttarkashi triggers flash floods

Topics : sunjay kapur UK govt Sona Group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtel Q1 ResultQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Gold and Silver Rate TodayAdani Ports Q1 ResultsTATA Capital IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon