Delhi Metro shuts entry, exit at 6 stations ahead of Opposition's march

Entry and exit at six metro stations will remain closed from 6 am to 4 pm on Monday ahead of the Opposition's Supreme Court march, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a post on X.

The six metro stations where entry and exit will remain closed are - Patel Chowk, Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat and Barakhamba Road, the DMRC said.

"The situation will be reviewed by the security agencies and necessary updates will be shared accordingly. However, interchange facility will remain available at all the concerned metro stations," it further said.

The opposition parties would march to the Supreme Court on Monday, with Congress' Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge seeking a meeting with Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant to raise the issue of alleged "vote chori".