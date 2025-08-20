Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 10:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM Modi to unveil ₹5,200 cr metro, road projects in Kolkata on Aug 22

PM Modi to unveil ₹5,200 cr metro, road projects in Kolkata on Aug 22

PM Modi will also lay the foundation of 7.2-km elevated Kona Expressway worth over Rs 1,200 crore, which will enhance connectivity between Howrah and Kolkata

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi will inaugurate the new Metro stretches around 4.15 pm on Friday and undertake a metro ride from Jessore Road metro station to Jai Hind Bimanbandar station and back, a Kolkata Metro Railway spokesperson said on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 10:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation of projects worth Rs 5,200 crore, including three new stretches of the Kolkata Metro, and an elevated corridor in adjacent Howrah, during his visit to the eastern metropolis on August 22, officials said.

PM Modi will inaugurate the new Metro stretches around 4.15 pm on Friday and undertake a metro ride from Jessore Road metro station to Jai Hind Bimanbandar station and back, a Kolkata Metro Railway spokesperson said on Wednesday.

He will also lay the foundation of 7.2-km elevated Kona Expressway worth over Rs 1,200 crore, which will enhance connectivity between Howrah and Kolkata.

 

The inauguration of the crucial 13.62 km, in all, of metro stretches will provide seamless connectivity between important points in the city, including Howrah and Sealdah stations, IT hub Sector 5 and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport.

The three new stretches are Sealdah to Esplanade (2.45 km), Noapara to Jaihind Bimanbandar (6.77 km) and Hemanta Mukhopadhyay to Beleghata stations (4.39 km) across three different corridors of Kolkata Metro.

Also Read

Parliament, Budget session, Lok Sabha

News highlights: LS passes Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill by voice vote

Modi, Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin, putin

Russia invites Indian exports as US tariffs hit trade, defends oil ties

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to visit Gayaji to launch projects, address rally on Aug 22

modi

India-China ties have made steady progress: PM Modi after meeting China FM

Ajit Doval

'Upward trend' in ties with China, says Ajit Doval in talks with Wang Yi

After the inauguration, PM Modi will also address the gathering at Jessore Road metro station.

The Noapara-Jai Hind Bimanbandar metro service will significantly improve access to the airport. The Sealdah-Esplanade metro will reduce the travel time between the two points from nearly 40 minutes to only 11 minutes, a Metro statement said.

The Beleghata-HemantaMukhopadhyay metro section will play a crucial role in enhancing connectivity with the IT hub. These metro routes will connect some of Kolkata's busiest areas, bring a notable reduction in travel time, and strengthen multimodal connectivity, benefiting lakhs of daily commuters, it added.

While the new stretches will provide wide access to daily commuters and visitors to the length and breadth of the city, it is expected to also help revellers visit Durga Puja pandals throughout the metropolis during the festivities later next month.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sitharaman

FM Sitharaman briefs GST GoMs on need for sweeping tax reforms

Amit Shah

Amit Shah tables Bill to remove arrested ministers amid opposition protests

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked during public meeting, accused detained

Supreme Court, SC

States will be at whims of governor if nod to Bills withheld: Supreme Court

Parliament, Budget session, Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha passes bill to promote e-sports, social games, completely ban RMG

Topics : Narendra Modi Kolkata Kolkata Metro infrastructure project

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 10:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai RainsStocks to Watch TodayPixel 10 Series Launch TodayPixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a SpecsParliament Budget Session LIVEDelhi CM Rekha Gupta AttackedMangal Electrical IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon