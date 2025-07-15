Delhi to see cloudy skies, light rain today; air quality improves to 'good'

Delhi continued to experience pleasant monsoon conditions on Tuesday morning, following light rain over parts of the city on Monday . The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more showers throughout the day, with generally cloudy skies expected to prevail.

According to its bulletin issued on July 15, the weather office indicated likelihood of light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Surface winds ranging between 20–30 kmph are anticipated, with occasional gusts reaching up to 40 kmph.

ALSO READ: Delhi declares war on air pollution with full-year ban on firecrackers Maximum temperature in the city is expected to settle between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to hover around 24.5 degrees Celsius.

Delhi’s air finally ‘good’ Delhi’s air quality also showed marked improvement on Tuesday, reaching the 'good' category. As per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 48 at 8 am on 15 July. According to CPCB standards, an AQI between 0–50 is categorised as ‘good’, 51–100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 as ‘moderate’, 201–300 as ‘poor’, 301–400 as ‘very poor’, and 401–500 as ‘severe’. IndiGo issues travel advisory In light of prevailing weather conditions, IndiGo issued an advisory on the evening of 14 July, urging commuters to remain cautious on wet and slippery roads. The airline also assured passengers that it is closely monitoring the weather to ensure minimal disruption to operations.

Rain forecast for Delhi till 21 July The IMD has predicted that rainfall and overcast skies will persist across the Capital until 21 July. The department's update suggests continued cloudy weather, with intermittent light showers, thunderstorms and lightning. While the intensity of thunderstorms may taper off later in the week, cloudy skies are expected to remain. A cyclonic circulation situated over northern Haryana and adjoining areas is influencing the weather pattern in Delhi, leading to cloud development and precipitation. Daytime temperatures are forecast to remain in the range of 33 to 35 degrees Celsius, while humidity levels may fluctuate between 80 and 90 per cent.

Flash flood alert in 19 Jharkhand districts The IMD has issued a flash flood warning for 19 Jharkhand districts, including Ranchi, Gumla, and Dhanbad, effective till 5.30 pm on July 16, due to expected heavy rainfall. ALSO READ: IMD issues flash flood alert for 13 Jharkhand districts amid rain forecast An ‘orange’ alert for very heavy rain is in place for six districts, including Palamu and Hazaribag, while a ‘yellow’ alert covers 10 others. The warning spans two days, with significant rainfall likely to cause waterlogging and localised flooding in low-lying areas. Fatalities, infra damage reported in Rajasthan Rajasthan experienced intense rainfall, with Khatauli in Kota recording 198 mm. A low-pressure area over Madhya Pradesh is driving the wet spell. Five youths were reportedly swept away in the Chambal river after a surge caused by the opening of Kota Barrage gates. In Jaipur, a road near a metro pillar caved in, forming a 12-foot sinkhole. Another youth drowned while crossing the overflowing Bamani river in Dholpur. Authorities are monitoring vulnerable areas for further risks.