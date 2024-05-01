Home / India News / Delhi Police has traced origin of bomb threats received by schools: LG

Delhi Police has traced origin of bomb threats received by schools: LG

Officials said the bomb threat appeared to be hoax and said there was no reason to panic.

Media personnel outside Mother Mary’s School, Mayur Vihar, after multiple schools received a bomb threat.(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2024 | 1:28 PM IST
Lt Governor VK Saxena said that Delhi Police has traced the origin of the bomb threat emails that were sent to multiple schools in Delhi-NCR on Wednesday, and assured that the culprits will be given strict punishment.



Saxena visited DAV school in Model Town area that also received the bomb threat.

The LG said that Delhi Police responded quickly to the bomb scare and began action after cordoning off and searching the premises with bomb disposal teams and dog squads.

Delhi was fully alert to prevent any untoward incident, he said at the school.

"Delhi Police has found out from where these emails are coming. Investigation is going on. I would just say that the culprits will not be spared and strict punishment will be given for disrupting peace and harmony," he said.

Panic gripped school students and parents early morning on Wednesday after at least 100 schools in the Delhi-NCR received bomb threats via email.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said the bomb threat appears to be a hoax call and that there was no need to panic.

Police in Delhi and Noida said it has found nothing after searches at the school.

Topics :Delhi schoolsBomb Threat CallsDelhi Police

First Published: May 01 2024 | 1:28 PM IST

