ICSSR, German-British publisher flag off 3rd edition of India Research Tour

The Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR)and German-British publisher Springer Nature on Monday flagged off the third edition of 'India Research Tour' covering educational institutions around the country, providing hands-on workshops, training sessions and access to the latest tools and insights.

According to officials, this year's tour will focus on a wide range of important topics including awareness and advancement of open access and open science, strengthening research integrity, encouraging e-book adoption, supporting the recruitment of editorial board member and promoting diversity and inclusion in research.

The initiative has engaged thousands of researchers, academicians and thought leaders over the past two years and has now become a powerful platform to nurture a culture of integrity, inclusivity and innovation within India's research environment.

The publisher has covered 36 institutions across 25 cities and 15 states over the past two years and has recognised over 200 women researchers at these institutes for their contributions to multidisciplinary research. "The India Research Tour is a vital platform for connecting with researchers across the country. It provides a unique platform to support women in research, strengthen ethics in scholarship and ensure equitable access to opportunities and resources. Empowering women researchers and scholars is central to building an inclusive knowledge economy," said Savitri Thakur, Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development. "By focusing on democratising access to knowledge, promoting ethical research practices and empowering the next generation of scholars, this initiative is contributing directly to the vision of Viksit Bharat," she added.

Frank Vrancken Peeters, CEO, Springer Nature, said the India Research Tour 2025 reflects the publisher's long-term commitment to India's research ecosystem -- building bridges between global best practices and local talent. "Through our partnership with the Ministry of Education and ICSSR, we aim to empower researchers, foster collaboration and accelerate India's leadership in global science and scholarship," Peeters said. Dhananjay Singh, Member Secretary, ICSSR, said the India Research Tour is a significant initiative to connect social science researchers across the country, enabling dialogue and collaboration across disciplines. "By engaging with institutions from diverse regions, particularly in the Eastern and North-Eastern states of India, we aim to strengthen research capacity, uphold high standards of research integrity, and support evidence-based policymaking that benefits society at large," Singh said.