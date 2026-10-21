Delhi pollution curbs from November 1: What changes and who is exempt

Delhi’s air pollution measures are set to tighten from November 1, with restrictions on vehicle use, higher parking charges and enforcement measures aimed at reducing emissions across the National Capital Region (NCR). The changes form part of the government’s winter action plan and the Commission for Air Quality Management’s (CAQM) Graded Response Action Plan (Grap), which sets out measures to control pollution as air quality deteriorates.
The restrictions are intended to discourage private vehicle use, curb emissions and address pollution sources during the winter months, when weather conditions often trap pollutants close to the ground.
Delhi pollution curbs: What changes from November 1?
1. Parking charges to double
Parking charges at authorised parking facilities across Delhi will double from November 1, 2026 to February 28, 2027 to discourage private vehicle use.
Electric vehicles and parking facilities owned and managed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will be exempt from the additional parking charges.
2. ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ rule
Vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) will not be supplied fuel at petrol pumps, CNG stations and LPG outlets across Delhi. The policy is intended to ensure that vehicles meet prescribed emission standards.
3. Restrictions on vehicles registered outside Delhi
From November 1, 2026 to January 31, 2027, vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not meet Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) emission standards will be barred from entering the capital.
The restriction does not apply to CNG and electric vehicles (EVs), ambulances, fire services and other exempt essential vehicles.
4. 50% work-from-home and staggered office timings
Government and private offices will be required to limit physical attendance to 50 per cent from November 1 2026 to January 31, 2027, with the remaining employees working from home under the prescribed arrangements. Essential services, including healthcare, public transport, power, water supply, sanitation and emergency services, are exempt.
Office timings will also be staggered to reduce traffic congestion. Municipal Corporation of Delhi offices will operate from 8.30 am to 5 pm, while Delhi government offices will function from 10 am to 6.30 pm. Private employers are also being encouraged to promote carpooling and shared transport.
5. Construction and demolition curbs
Dust-generating demolition work and open civil construction activities will be prohibited from November 1, 2026 to January 31, 2027, except for essential public infrastructure projects.
The restrictions will become stricter between December 10, 2026 and January 20, 2027, when construction and demolition activities will be completely banned, apart from permitted urgent government and emergency works. Vehicles carrying materials such as sand, gravel, bricks, cement and construction debris will also face entry restrictions during this period, subject to specified exemptions.
6. Anti-smog systems
Large commercial buildings and eligible construction sites will be required to deploy anti-smog guns or mist systems to control dust. Authorities will also intensify inspections and action against industrial pollution, open waste burning and other sources of emissions.