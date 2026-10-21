Delhi pollution curbs from November 1: What changes and who is exempt

Delhi’s air pollution measures are set to tighten from November 1, with restrictions on vehicle use, higher parking charges and enforcement measures aimed at reducing emissions across the National Capital Region (NCR). The changes form part of the government’s winter action plan and the Commission for Air Quality Management’s (CAQM) Graded Response Action Plan (Grap), which sets out measures to control pollution as air quality deteriorates.

The restrictions are intended to discourage private vehicle use, curb emissions and address pollution sources during the winter months, when weather conditions often trap pollutants close to the ground.

Delhi pollution curbs: What changes from November 1?

1. Parking charges to double

Parking charges at authorised parking facilities across Delhi will double from November 1, 2026 to February 28, 2027 to discourage private vehicle use. Electric vehicles and parking facilities owned and managed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation ( DMRC ) will be exempt from the additional parking charges. 2. ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ rule Vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) will not be supplied fuel at petrol pumps, CNG stations and LPG outlets across Delhi. The policy is intended to ensure that vehicles meet prescribed emission standards. 3. Restrictions on vehicles registered outside Delhi ALSO READ: Delhi's air quality slips to poor category, forecast to worsen further From November 1, 2026 to January 31, 2027, vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not meet Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) emission standards will be barred from entering the capital.

The restriction does not apply to CNG and electric vehicles (EVs), ambulances, fire services and other exempt essential vehicles. 4. 50% work-from-home and staggered office timings Government and private offices will be required to limit physical attendance to 50 per cent from November 1 2026 to January 31, 2027, with the remaining employees working from home under the prescribed arrangements. Essential services, including healthcare, public transport, power, water supply, sanitation and emergency services, are exempt. Office timings will also be staggered to reduce traffic congestion. Municipal Corporation of Delhi offices will operate from 8.30 am to 5 pm, while Delhi government offices will function from 10 am to 6.30 pm. Private employers are also being encouraged to promote carpooling and shared transport.