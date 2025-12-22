Monday, December 22, 2025 | 02:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Over 212K PUC certificates issued in 4 days in Delhi amid curbs: Sirsa

Over 212K PUC certificates issued in 4 days in Delhi amid curbs: Sirsa

Speaking at a press conference, Sirsa noted that weather conditions are expected to improve by Tuesday as the impact of a western disturbance recedes

Manjinder Singh Sirsa

Sirsa announced an intensified enforcement drive across the capital, saying polluting factories and industries will now be sealed without further notice (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

More than 212,000 new PUC certificates were issued following the strict implementation of GRAP-IV measures over the past four days, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Monday.

The minister also warned of stringent action against polluting industries and private offices flouting work-from-home directives.

Speaking at a press conference, Sirsa noted that weather conditions are expected to improve by Tuesday as the impact of a western disturbance recedes.

He said 2,12,332 new Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates were issued by late night on December 16. During the same period, approximately 10,000 vehicles failed the mandatory emission tests.

Sirsa announced an intensified enforcement drive across the capital, saying polluting factories and industries will now be sealed without further notice. "Action will also be taken against industries that have not applied for the mandatory Online Consent Management (OCM)," he added.

 

Also Read

Bhupender Yadav, Bhupender

Pollution settles in when wind stops and emissions persist: Bhupender Yadav

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi air quality stays 'severe' as dense fog and cold wave intensify

Delhi Winter, New Delhi Winter, Winter, Cold, Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Dense fog, cold wave to persist as winter tightens grip across North India

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi battles cold wave, dense fog as air quality remains 'very poor'

MCD, Municipal Corporation of Delhi

MCD imposes ₹33.95 lakh fine on construction sites over Grap-IV violations

The minister warned private companies to comply with the 50 per cent staff capacity and work-from-home norms. He said such offices would face strict penalties, while polluting industrial units would be shut down.

Currently, Deputy Commissioners and officials from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) are conducting drives to close illegal industries immediately, he said, adding that other mitigation measures include city-wide road-washing operations and the clearing of garbage through biomining.

Sirsa said the chief minister has directed authorities to ensure Delhi becomes dust-free the coordination of multiple local bodies and agencies.

The minister also said efforts are underway to revive the city's water bodies in collaboration with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Revenue Department. The government aims to restore at least 50 per cent of the water bodies that have disappeared over the years, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sukhbir Singh Badal, SAD

SAD chief Badal demands rollback of VB-G RAM G, says it will impact poor

Herald House

National Herald case: Delhi HC seeks response from Gandhis on ED plea

MK Stalin, Stalin

TN govt agrees to regularise 723 protesting nurses, consider their demands

Supreme Court, SC

Uttarakhand govt sitting like mute spectator: SC on grabbing of forest land

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Mamata alleges gross errors in EC's SIR exercise, accuses poll body of bias

Topics : Air Quality Index Manjinder Singh Sirsa Delhi Pollution Delhi-NCR Delhi air quality

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayGujarat Kidney IPOGold-Silver Price TodayOTT Releases This WeekChristmas Gift IdeasUS Visa BulletinCAT Result 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon