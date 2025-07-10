Red alert in Delhi as heavy rain lashes city, floods roads, hits traffic

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘red alert’ for Delhi on Thursday. Skies will remain generally cloudy, with moderate to heavy rainfall expected throughout the day. Residents should also brace for possible lightning and gusty winds ranging between 30–40 kmph, potentially reaching up to 50 kmph during heavier spells.

A red alert is the highest level of weather warning, signalling extremely heavy rainfall . It indicates serious threats to life and property, with a high risk of widespread flooding, disruption of essential services, and possible evacuation orders.

Showers are expected to bring relief from the heat. Maximum temperatures will likely stay near 36 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures may settle around 24 degrees Celsius.

Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR, causes waterlogging Heavy rain lashed Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday evening, leading to widespread waterlogging and traffic disruptions across the city. Several key areas in the capital, including Nehru Place, Aurobindo Marg, Kailash Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Siri Fort Road, Chirag Delhi flyover, Outer Ring Road, GK Marg, Rail Bhawan, Akshardham, Ashram, ITO, Pul Prahladpur, MB Road, MG Road, Old Rohtak Road, Shadipur, Madhuban Chowk and National Highway 8, reported flooding and traffic snarls. Visuals from BD Marg, GRG Road and Lodhi Road showed roads submerged under rainwater, severely affecting vehicle movement and pedestrian access.

In neighbouring Gurugram, the intense showers triggered waterlogging in several areas, causing significant traffic jams and hardship for commuters. Due to inclement weather on Wednesday evening, six flights were diverted and several others were delayed at Delhi airport, reported PTI. Four flights were rerouted to Jaipur and two to Lucknow. Rain improves air quality in Delhi Intense rainfall on Wednesday evening brought a marked improvement in Delhi’s air quality, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 63 at 7:00 am on Thursday. Air quality remains satisfactory in the national capital. ALSO READ: Off the road: Vehicle pollution needs structured solutions, policy action According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.