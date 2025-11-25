Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 12:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / IMD weather Alert: Dense fog, chill in Delhi; heavy rain in Southern India

IMD weather Alert: Dense fog, chill in Delhi; heavy rain in Southern India

Delhi-NCR residents woke up to winter chill as the temperature saw a drop today, on Nov 25. IMD has also issued a yellow alert for Southern India, like Tamil Nadu, Kerala & Karnataka

Dense fog in New Delhi

Weather Today: Dense fog in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IMD Weather Updates: Residents across Delhi and the NCR woke up to a dense blanket of fog and a sharp chill on Wednesday, with air quality slipping further into the poor category. As winter sets in across India, typically spanning December to February, much of the country continues to experience cold, dry conditions.
 
Meanwhile, a developing low-pressure system and possible cyclonic activity have triggered weather alerts across parts of southern India. In contrast, most of North and Central India is witnessing foggy mornings, falling temperatures and largely clear skies. Coastal and southern regions, however, remain comparatively warmer. 
 

IMD weather expectation in the national capital, Delhi 

The national capital's temperature is expected to drop to 9 degrees Celsius today, while the maximum will be close to 24 degrees, with considerable fog around the city, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)
 
The national capital is expected to remain covered in moderate fog until tomorrow, November 26, according to the weather office. A significant drop in temperature was already predicted to begin on Monday. By November 25, evening temperatures are predicted to drop from 12°C to about 10°C and then to 8–9°C. 

Also Read

Cyclone Montha, Cyclone, Montha

IMD issues cyclone alert, warns of heavy rain and thunderstorms in Andaman

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi's air quality stays 'severe' as AQI crosses 400; SC asks CAQM to act

IMD weather forecast 2025

Heavy rain in Kerala, TN, coastal Andhra; Schools to shut in many regions

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'; winter smog sets in, mercury sinks

IMD weather update on rainfall and winters

Schools shut as IMD issues heavy rain alert for Chennai and TN districts

IMD weather forecast in North India 

On November 24, isolated areas of western Uttar Pradesh may experience heavy fog at night and in the early morning. Transportation in the impacted districts may be impacted by these conditions, which might result in decreased visibility on roads.

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in the Southern parts of India

According to the forecast, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe will see a concentrated period of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall starting on November 25. On the same day, Lakshadweep is also predicted to see a lot of rain. 
Although there has been rain in these areas since November 23, these conditions are predicted to worsen as the low-pressure area gets stronger. Long-term activity is predicted for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, with severe to very heavy rainfall expected from November 25 to 26, with heavy rainfall continuing on November 27 and 28. 
 
However, no fishermen's warnings have been issued since November 26, indicating that the high wind conditions over maritime areas will likely lessen as the system moves further. 

IMD prediction in the Northwest parts of India 

The IMD bulletin reports that over the next four days, until November 27, minimum temperatures will gradually drop by two to three degrees Celsius over several plains in northwest India alongside rainfall. Maharashtra is expected to experience a similar temperature dip, with a 2-3 degree Celsius drop predicted for much of the region within the same time frame. 
 
Minimum temperatures over these areas are unlikely to change significantly after November 27. It is anticipated that minimum temperatures will remain steady across the remainder of the nation, with no significant changes anticipated throughout the short forecast period. 
 

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi offers aarti at Ram Mandir; to hoist 'Dharma Dhwaj' at noon

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi tops PM2.5 pollution list; 447 districts breach national norm: Report

Chandrima Bhattacharya

Bengal govt to allocate 1.6 mn houses under state scheme by 2026 mid-Jan

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Ram temple flag hoisting marks revival of 'Ram Rajya' values: CM Adityanath

A satellite image shows ash rising from the eruption of the Hayli Gubbi volcano in Ethiopia as it drifts over the Red Sea, November 23, 2025 | NASA/Handout via REUTERS

Volcano ash cloud to clear India by 7.30 pm as it drifts toward China: IMD

Topics : IMD weather forecast IMD on rains monsoon forecast IMD Indian Meteorological Department

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon