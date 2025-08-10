Home / India News / Delhi's Holambi Kalan e-waste plant to double capacity after Norway study

Delhi's Holambi Kalan e-waste plant to double capacity after Norway study

The Delhi government also plans to introduce robust third-party monitoring for compliance, inspired by Norway's non-profit inspection framework for Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR)

e-waste
The decision comes after Sirsa's August 4-5 inspection of the Revac facility in Norway's Revetal, regarded as one of Europe's most advanced and environmentally compliant e-waste plants, it said in the statement. (Representative image)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2025 | 9:41 PM IST
Delhi's first E-Waste Eco Park in Holambi Kalan will now be twice as big and powerful, Environment and Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.

Initially designed to process 51,000 metric tonnes of e-waste annually with an investment of Rs 150 crore, the Holambi Kalan plant will now be built to handle 1,10,000 MT per year, covering almost twice the area and with nearly double the capital expenditure, according to a government statement.

The decision comes after Sirsa's August 4-5 inspection of the Revac facility in Norway's Revetal, regarded as one of Europe's most advanced and environmentally compliant e-waste plants, it said in the statement.

Sirsa said the upgraded project will adopt a global zero-waste model, ensuring no air, water, or radiation pollution, with advanced scrubbers, in-house water purification, concretised flooring, and complete material recovery.

"Our goal is integrated progress where clean industry fuels economic growth and safeguards the environment," he said.

The Delhi government also plans to introduce robust third-party monitoring for compliance, inspired by Norway's non-profit inspection framework for Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR).

The plant will recover aluminium, iron, and refuse-derived fuel without burning waste, promoting a true circular economy.

To be developed under a public-private partnership model through the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), the park is expected to generate over Rs 500 crore in revenue.

Topics :E Waste managementDelhiNorwayResearch study

First Published: Aug 10 2025 | 9:41 PM IST

