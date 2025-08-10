Delhi's Holambi Kalan e-waste plant to double capacity after Norway study

Delhi's first E-Waste Eco Park in Holambi Kalan will now be twice as big and powerful, Environment and Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.

Initially designed to process 51,000 metric tonnes of e-waste annually with an investment of Rs 150 crore, the Holambi Kalan plant will now be built to handle 1,10,000 MT per year, covering almost twice the area and with nearly double the capital expenditure, according to a government statement.

The decision comes after Sirsa's August 4-5 inspection of the Revac facility in Norway's Revetal, regarded as one of Europe's most advanced and environmentally compliant e-waste plants, it said in the statement.