PM Modi expresses grief over Ajit Pawar's death at NCC event in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of Ajit Pawar and others in a plane crash while addressing National Cadet Corps cadets at a rally in the national capital.

Modi was speaking at the Annual National Cadet Corps (NCC) Prime Minister’s Rally at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi, which marked the conclusion of the month-long Republic Day Camp 2026.

At the start of his address, Modi referred to the recent plane crash and expressed condolences over the deaths. Recalling Ajit Pawar, he said the loss was deeply felt.

“Ajit dada made significant contributions to the development of Maharashtra and the country, especially in improving the lives of people in rural areas,” Modi said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was also present at the event. Role of youth and NCC Addressing more than 2,400 cadets from across the country, the Prime Minister said the NCC played a key role in shaping disciplined and responsible citizens. “The NCC fills India’s youth power with self-confidence and discipline,” Modi said. He added that the organisation prepared young people to serve the nation with commitment. “The NCC turns youth into sensitive citizens who remain dedicated to the nation,” he said. Republic Day Camp finale The rally marked the final event of the Republic Day Camp 2026. A total of 2,406 NCC cadets took part in the programme, including 898 women cadets. Delegations comprising youth and officers from 21 foreign countries also participated.