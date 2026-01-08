Thursday, January 08, 2026 | 11:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Karnataka to host India's first commercial quantum computer: Priyank Kharge

Karnataka to host India's first commercial quantum computer: Priyank Kharge

The move is seen as a major step towards positioning Karnataka as a national hub for advanced quantum technologies, Kharge said

Priyank Kharge. (File Photo)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 10:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Karnataka will host India's "first commercial quantum computer", with the state government announcing its deployment at the IIIT-Dharwad, Minister Priyank Kharge said on Thursday.

The move is seen as a major step towards positioning Karnataka as a national hub for advanced quantum technologies, the state IT/BT minister said.

The announcement followed separate meetings held by Priyank with Bengaluru-based deeptech firm QpiAI and Singapore-based water technology company ZWEEC, focusing on cutting-edge innovation and rural infrastructure solutions, according to a press release.

"Karnataka is moving decisively in the quantum space. The deployment of India's first commercial quantum computer at the Indian Institute of Information Technology-Dharwad marks a significant milestone in building a world-class quantum ecosystem," the minister was quoted as saying.

 

During discussions with QpiAI, Priyank reviewed plans to deploy the country's "first indigenously built commercial quantum computer" at IIIT-Dharwad, where the state has announced the establishment of a Centre of Excellence in Quantum AI and Computing.

QpiAI also outlined its roadmap to scale its systems from 25 qubits to a 1,000-qubit quantum computer within the next two to three years.

In a separate meeting, ZWEEC presented its advanced biomonitoring solutions for the early detection of drinking water contamination and algal blooms.

Priyank said the government would examine the feasibility of piloting the technology in partnership with the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Department.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 10:56 PM IST

