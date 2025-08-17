Heavy rains wreak havoc in Himachal; 261 dead, roads, power disrupted

Heavy rains continue to wreak havoc across Himachal Pradesh, severely disrupting roads, power, and water supply systems. According to the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA), as of Sunday morning, 361 roads, including three national highways, remain blocked, while 637 distribution transformers (DTRs) and 115 water supply schemes are disrupted.

The ongoing monsoon fury has claimed 261 lives since June 20, of which 136 people died in rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and house collapses, while 125 were killed in road accidents triggered by slippery conditions and poor visibility, according to SDMA.

Officials said that road connectivity has been hit the hardest in Mandi district with 201 blockages, including the strategic NH-03, followed by Kullu where 63 roads are closed due to landslides, including NH-305 at Khanag. Kinnaur also reported disruption on NH-05 at Tinku Nalla.