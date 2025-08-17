Home / India News / Heavy rains wreak havoc in Himachal; 261 dead, roads, power disrupted

Heavy rains wreak havoc in Himachal; 261 dead, roads, power disrupted

Officials said that road connectivity has been hit the hardest in Mandi district with 201 blockages, including the strategic NH-03

Landslide, Shimla Landslide
Authorities have urged people to avoid unnecessary travel, especially in vulnerable areas, as the state braces for more rainfall. (Photo: PTI)
ANI
Aug 17 2025 | 11:58 AM IST
Heavy rains continue to wreak havoc across Himachal Pradesh, severely disrupting roads, power, and water supply systems. According to the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA), as of Sunday morning, 361 roads, including three national highways, remain blocked, while 637 distribution transformers (DTRs) and 115 water supply schemes are disrupted.

The ongoing monsoon fury has claimed 261 lives since June 20, of which 136 people died in rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and house collapses, while 125 were killed in road accidents triggered by slippery conditions and poor visibility, according to SDMA. 

Officials said that road connectivity has been hit the hardest in Mandi district with 201 blockages, including the strategic NH-03, followed by Kullu where 63 roads are closed due to landslides, including NH-305 at Khanag. Kinnaur also reported disruption on NH-05 at Tinku Nalla.

In terms of power supply, Mandi district reported the highest disruption with 448 DTRs damaged, followed by Lahaul-Spiti where 112 transformers failed due to faults in high-tension lines. Water supply schemes remain the worst affected in Kullu and Mandi, where several schemes have been rendered inoperative due to heavy rains and landslides.

The HPSDMA said restoration work is underway on a war footing, but continuous downpours and recurring landslides are hampering operations.

Authorities have urged people to avoid unnecessary travel, especially in vulnerable areas, as the state braces for more rainfall in the coming days.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Himachal Pradeshheavy rainsNatural Disasters

First Published: Aug 17 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

