Entire Gujarat Cabinet quits; CM Bhupendra Patel to form Cabinet on Oct 17

Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat CM
ANI Politics
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 9:49 PM IST
The Gujarat Cabinet has undergone a major reshuffle, with all 16 ministers, except Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, resigning on Thursday.

The new cabinet will take oath on October 17 at 11:30 am at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, according to an official statement.

Gujarat can have a maximum of 27 ministers (15% of the 182-member assembly), and the BJP aims to fill more of these positions. The Gujarat cabinet comprised a total of 17 (including the Chief Minister) Ministers, with 8 being cabinet ministers and 8 being ministers of state.

The reshuffle is part of the BJP's efforts to rejuvenate its leadership in Gujarat ahead of future electoral challenges.

Meanwhile, BJP National President JP Nadda reached Ahemdabad earlier today. The move to bring in new faces to the Gujarat cabinet comes just three years into the government's formation, and two years before the 2027 legislative assembly elections.

Governor Acharya Devvratji will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the designated ministers included in this expansion of the State Cabinet during the ceremony.

The cabinet included Kanubhai Mohanlal Desai, Rushikesh Ganeshbhai Patel, Raghavjibhai Hansrajbhai Patel, Balvantsinh Chandansinh Rajput, Kunvarjibhai Mohanbhai Bavaliya, Mulubhai Hardasbhai Bera, Kuberbhai Mansukhbhai Dindor, Bhanuben Manoharbhai Babariya, Harsh Rameshkumar Sanghavi, Jagdishbhai Ishwarbhai Panchal, Parshottambhai Odhavjibhai Solanki, Bachubhai Maganbhai Khabad, Mukeshbhai Zinabhai Patel, Praful Chhaganbhai Pansheriya, Bhikusinhji Chatursinhji Parmar, Kunvarjibhai Narsinhbhai Halpati.

According to Article 164(A) of the Indian Constitution, a state cabinet shall not exceed 15 per cent of the total strength of the legislative assembly. The minimum number of ministers (including the CM) allowed is 12. In the 182-member legislative assembly, there can be around 27 ministers.

The cabinet expansion is seen as a strategic move to inject new energy into the administration and strengthen the BJP's governance framework in Gujarat.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :India NewsGujaratGujarat governmentCabinetresignations

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 9:48 PM IST

