En route Delhi, farmers face off with police at Punjab-Haryana border

Delhi borders on Tuesday resembled a battle-zone, much in the way they were in 2021, with thousands of farmers clashing with the police in their attempt to enter the city to press their demands.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the “Delhi Chalo” agitation to put pressure on the Centre to accede to their demands, including a law on minimum support price (MSP) for crops and loan waiver.

Raising the political pitch, the Congress has promised to fulfil the key demand of the agitating farmers -- a law guaranteeing MSP for various crops if the INDIA bloc comes to power.

Supporting the farmers’ agitation, the Opposition party asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to directly talk to them and provide justice.

“Farmer brothers, today is a historic day! Congress has decided to give a legal guarantee of MSP to every farmer on crops as per the Swaminathan Commission.

“This step will change the lives of 15 crore farmer families by ensuring their prosperity. This is the first guarantee of Congress on the path of justice. #KisaanNYAYGuarantee,” Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi said in a post in Hindi.

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav also came out in support of the farmers.

The Punjab and Haryana High court issued notices to the Centre and the states of Haryana and Punjab, on two separate petitions filed pertaining to the farmers’ “Delhi Chalo” march.

One of the petitioners sought directions from the court to stay “obstructive” actions by the governments of Haryana and Punjab and the Centre against the farmers, while the other pleaded for directions to ensure no highway is blocked by the protesters and punishment for those who do so.

The court has issued notices and fixed February 15 as the next date of hearing.

Later in the evening, sources said the central government put out a list of schemes and programmes it has initiated for farmers over 10 years. It highlighted the increased MSPs and also the larger number of farmers it had covered.

Meanwhile, near Delhi, the police hurled tear gas shells, and the protesters threw stones at them at the Shambhu border near Ambala, Haryana.

Tear gas was used against protesters at the border between the two states in Haryana’s Jind district.

A large group of farmers, including women, packed in tractor-trolleys and other vehicles left at about 10 am from Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib, about 40 km from the border with BJP-ruled Haryana.

Police barriers have been put up at several places in Haryana on the highway to Delhi.

At major entry points to Delhi, Delhi Police has installed layers of similar barriers that include barbed wire, concrete slabs, and tyre-bursting strips on the road.

On Monday, talks in Chandigarh between farmer leaders and two Union ministers could not arrive at an agreement.





No precipitate decision: Munda

Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda on Tuesday said a law guaranteeing minimum support price (MSP) for crops could not be brought in without consulting all stakeholders and urged the protesting farmer groups to have a structured discussion with the government on the issue.

He said the central government did “solid work” keeping in mind the welfare of all stakeholders and would not make any announcements in a “hurry”, which could later turn out to be a failed exercise. Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Tuesday slammed the heavy barricading.

In an interview with PTI, Munda cautioned the protesting farmers to be “aware and alert” about some elements which could defame their protests for political benefits.

He said the Centre had agreed to meet many of the farmers’ demands that could be done administratively.

However, a policy guaranteeing an MSP requires a holistic approach taking into consideration the views of all stakeholders, including the state governments, the minister said.

Agriculture is a state subject, he added.