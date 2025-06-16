Monday, June 16, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Debris from burning Singapore flagged cargo ship washes ashore in Kerala

Debris from burning Singapore flagged cargo ship washes ashore in Kerala

Alappuzha District Collector Alex Varghese, who visited the site, said the State Disaster Management Authority and the shipping company had been informed. The items will be removed by a salvage team

The development has sparked fears that additional containers could drift ashore along the Alappuzha and Ernakulam coasts on June 17 and 18.

The development has sparked fears that additional containers could drift ashore along the Alappuzha and Ernakulam coasts on June 17 and 18. (Photo: X @ANI)

Press Trust of India Alappuzha/Kochi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

A container and a lifeboat from the Singapore-flagged cargo ship MV Wan Hai 503, which caught fire off the Kerala coast a week ago, washed ashore in Alappuzha district on Monday, raising concerns that more debris may reach the coast in the coming days.

Officials said the container, believed to be empty, and the lifeboat were found near the Kakkazhom area.

Alappuzha District Collector Alex Varghese, who visited the site, said the State Disaster Management Authority and the shipping company had been informed. The items will be removed by a salvage team.

 

Customs authorities have been alerted and will carry out the necessary formalities, officials added.

 

The development has sparked fears that additional containers could drift ashore along the Alappuzha and Ernakulam coasts on June 17 and 18. 

Meanwhile, defence sources said that the cargo vessel is currently being towed by professional salvors appointed by the ship's owner.

The MV Wan Hai 503 is now about 45 nautical miles off the coast, in open waters approximately 1,000 metres deep.

Minor fires are still visible in two or three areas of the vessel, with smoke continuing to rise, they said.

Indian Navy and Coast Guard ships remain on the scene, monitoring the situation closely and ready to provide assistance if required.

The Singapore-flagged ship caught fire last Monday after one of its containers exploded.

Of the 22 crew members on board, 18 were rescued, while four remain missing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kerala Disaster management Singapore

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

